Yamaha Bicycles Increases its Support of Ride Santa Barbara 100 and the Santa Barbara Cycling Community

"Yamaha has long supported active lifestyles and the importance of outdoor recreation. In that, we have found a tremendous connection with the Santa Barbara community, Ride SB100, and the All Kids Bike program and we look forward to supporting the cycling community for yet another year," said Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha's Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S.

New in 2022, Yamaha additionally has pledged up to $5,000 in matching donations that registered riders make to SBBike + COAST, the Official Charity Partner of Ride Santa Barbara 100. SBBike + COAST promotes walking, bicycling and public transit throughout Santa Barbara County to create healthy, sustainable, and equitable communities.

Ride SB100 is the premier annual cycling event on California's Central Coast, boasting some of the most scenic and enjoyable riding in the country. It has four unique routes, including a 100-miler named "One of 9 American Centuries to Master" by Outside Magazine. Not only was it one of the first centuries to embrace e-Bike riders, its route offerings accommodate a variety of cyclists' endurance and skill levels, from beginner to advanced.

"Santa Barbara is a great place to ride bikes, and over our years of sponsoring Ride SB100, we've enjoyed supporting more and more riders enjoying the various routes on Yamaha's e-Bikes as a part of a test ride at the demo or as a Yamaha customer on the course," said Drew Engelmann, Sales and Marketing Manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles. "We are happy to host our Yamaha Bicycle customers by covering their entry fee again this year."

As the Official E-Bike Sponsor of Ride SB100 for the third year running, Yamaha will provide demo bikes for riders interested in trying a Yamaha bicycle on the course, or at the event expo.

"Yamaha is really stepping up to support cycling in Santa Barbara," said Jamie Monroe, event director of Ride Santa Barbara 100. "It's impressive that they have pledged to match every donation to SBBike + Coast up to $5,000, as well as activate a second school in Santa Barbara with the All Kids Bike learn-to-ride program. Yamaha's commitments are helping us expand our community support throughout the year in ways that will improve cycling in Santa Barbara far beyond the event in October."

Last December, Yamaha activated the first All Kids Bike program in Santa Barbara at Harding University Partnership School, a K-5 public elementary school. Its 2022 grant will activate a program at Franklin Elementary School.

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the nonprofit Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools. The program includes a set of 24 Strider bikes, helmets, pedal conversion kits, an eight-lesson Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Curriculum, teacher training and certification, and a five-year support plan. More information is available at www.allkidsbike.org.

