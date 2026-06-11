Yamaha Introduces New ARIUS Series Digital Pianos, Blending Traditional Piano Experience with Modern Living

New models deliver refined acoustic touch and tone, enhanced connectivity and elegant design for today's players

BUENA PARK, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha today announced the launch of its refreshed ARIUS Series 88-Key Weighted Digital Pianos, designed to bring the refined touch and sound of a grand piano into the home. The lineup includes full-size models YDP-146 and YDP-166 and compact models YDP-S36 and YDP-S56, offering versatile options for a wide range of players and living spaces.

Yamaha Introduces New ARIUS Series Digital Pianos

For over a century, Yamaha has crafted the pianos played on the world's greatest stages. The ARIUS Series brings this heritage and innovation into the home, with instruments designed for beginning players as well as those returning to the piano after time away. Each model delivers the natural feel and resonance of an acoustic piano, paired with features that support learning, creativity and musical growth.

ARIUS digital pianos are designed for everyday living, with refined aesthetics and space-conscious options that are ideal for apartments, living rooms and other shared environments. Available in both traditional upright and slim designs, the series blends into a variety of home settings without compromising performance.

"Today's players want an instrument that complements how they live, not just how they practice," said Alan Vargas, Product Marketing Manager, Electronic Keyboards at Yamaha. "The ARIUS Series was designed as an instrument that fits naturally into the home, blending seamlessly into everyday spaces. Whether someone is starting fresh or rediscovering music, it's about making that experience expressive and supporting the player's musical growth."

The ARIUS Series features 88 weighted keys that replicate the touch and response of an acoustic piano, along with the brand's CFX Concert Grand Piano Voice and VRM Lite technology for rich, resonant sound. A newly developed keyboard and enhanced speaker system further improve playability and clarity, creating a more immersive experience.

Beyond sound and touch, ARIUS digital pianos include modern tools to keep practice engaging and productive. Bluetooth® MIDI and audio connectivity enable easy music streaming and device integration, while compatibility with the Smart Pianist app provides guided learning, intuitive control and practice support. With recording capabilities and a range of expressive Voices, players can explore their creativity and make music a consistent, rewarding part of their daily routine.

The ARIUS Series is available now at authorized Yamaha dealers and online. Pricing starts at $1,199 for the YDP-146, with the YDP-S36 at $1,299, the YDP-166 at $1,599, and the YDP-S56 at $1,699. For more information, visit: yamaha.io/ARIUS

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment.

SOURCE Yamaha