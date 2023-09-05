Yamaha Launches Its First-Ever Lineup of Finger Drum Pads to Inspire Ultimate Creative Expression

News provided by

Yamaha

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

New FGDP Series delivers a stand-alone, ergonomic solution for precise playability on the go

BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the new FGDP Series finger drums, the brand's first-ever, all-in-one finger drum pads designed for players at all skill levels. The stand-alone instruments, consisting of the FGDP-30 and FGDP-50, are portable, ergonomically designed and packed with a wide array of professional grade sounds.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9194751-yamaha-launches-first-ever-lineup-finger-drum-pads/

Continue Reading
To learn more about the FGDP Series, please visit yamaha.io/fingerdrums
To learn more about the FGDP Series, please visit yamaha.io/fingerdrums
To learn more about the FGDP Series, please visit yamaha.io/fingerdrums
To learn more about the FGDP Series, please visit yamaha.io/fingerdrums

Engineered to be played anywhere, at any time, the FGDP Series comes in a lightweight package equipped with high-quality preset sounds and a long-lasting battery for easy, fun music-making on the go. The finger drums feature a unique, streamlined pad layout for ease of use, in addition to a velocity switch and polyphonic aftertouch sensor allowing players to incorporate dynamic drumming techniques such as ghost notes and high-speed rolls into any performance.  

"Our goal with the FGDP Series is to introduce a new kind of way for our customers to create music whether they are passionate finger drummers, aspiring musicians, or new to the world of music making," said Matt Rudin, drums product marketing manager at Yamaha Corporation of America. "With the FGDP-30 and FGDP-50, players can expect a versatile music machine that fuses years of Yamaha's cutting-edge synthesizers and drums technology into a single compact instrument."

The entry FGDP-30 model features ergonomic ultra-sensitive pads, 39 preset kits and USB MIDI / Audio. The advanced FGDP-50 model includes each of these capabilities plus additional preset kits and features, such as 50 user kits, session songs, eight additional RGB pads, a note repeat function, and playback sampler.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY:

The FGDP Series pre-order will be available starting September 5, 2023 at the following pricing: 

  • FGDP-30: $199.99
  • FGDP-50: $299.99

To learn more about the FGDP Series, please visit yamaha.io/fingerdrums.

Contact:                
Valeria Hernandez
[email protected] 

About Yamaha  
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment. 

SOURCE Yamaha

Also from this source

Music is in the Air with the Return of the Annual Yamaha Spring Piano Campaign

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.