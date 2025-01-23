Yamaha Leverages Locally for a Smarter, Dealer-Friendly Omnichannel

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha , a global leader in musical instruments and audio solutions, today announced a vendor agreement with Locally , the pioneering platform connecting brands with local retailers heading into the 2025 National Association of Music Merchants show (NAMM) in Anaheim Jan. 23-25. This agreement is an additional step in a key initiative from Yamaha to create a seamless omnichannel experience for its customers while reinforcing its commitment to its dealer network.

"Our goal has always been to engage with our customers wherever they choose to shop while supporting and empowering our valued dealer partners," said Brandon Pfaff, director of e-commerce at Yamaha. "Utilizing Locally enables us to align these objectives through a streamlined tool strengthening online engagement with local retail fulfillment and we encourage our dealers to sign up for the program if they have not already done so."

As part of Yamaha ongoing efforts to improve its omnichannel presence, Locally's progressive platform empowers Yamaha to:

Showcase accurate local inventory to customers in real time.

Provide flexible purchase options, including BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick-Up In-Store and ROPIS (Reserve Online, Pay In-Store).

Increase dealer participation and engagement to drive mutual growth.

This partnership demonstrates Yamaha thoughtful approach to growth while maintaining strong dealer relationships, ensuring that local retailers remain key stakeholders in the company's future success.

"We're so happy to partner with Yamaha to help them achieve their vision of a truly integrated shopping experience," said Mike Massey, CEO and founder of Locally. "Yamaha strategy establishes a new industry standard for how brands can succeed in the modern marketplace by prioritizing their dealer networks."

Locally will be on-site at NAMM booth 6504;

For more information, visit: https://join.locally.com/

About Locally

Locally creates an integrated shopping experience for consumers by bridging online and offline retail. With tech implemented by over 1,000 major brands, Locally is the industry leader in online-to-offline shopping solutions. Locally's tools are powered by real-time inventory from over 55,000 retailers worldwide and are utilized by more than 60 million shoppers every month. To learn more about Locally's online-to-offline shopping solutions, visit join.locally.com.

