Yamaha Music Innovations to Unveil "Yamaha Creator Pass" at SXSW, a New Platform Uniting Industry-Leading Music and Podcast Tools Under One Service

Subscribers can choose from tiered plans based on their needs: Beginner, Beginner Plus, Beginner Complete, Producer, Producer Plus, Podcaster and Podcaster Complete. Through partnering with leaders in music and audio, each tier of Yamaha Creator Pass opens up a trusted, high-quality ecosystem of premier resources under a simplified Yamaha ID. Each partner delivers best-in-class capabilities spanning every stage of the process from creation, refinement, collaboration, promotion, monetization, and design to help artists and storytellers move from first spark to finished release without disjointed platforms.

Upon selecting a Yamaha Creator Pass plan, users will have access to core tools from Output, LANDR, Riverside and Groover. Pass holders will also be offered special discounts and incentives upon sign-up from un:hurd, RoEx, Linktree, freebeat.ai, SoundCloud, Steinberg, Adobe, Fourthwall, SymphonyOS, Offtop, DISCO, [untitled], Mogul, AudioShake and DistroKid. Rolling out within the next few months, subscribers will be able to purchase add-on features a la carte from DistroKid, AudioShake, Vocaloid, TONE3000 and Mogul for more tailored options specific to their creation needs. Together, these resources give users premium benefits that only YMI and Yamaha Creator Pass can provide.

YMI will showcase Yamaha Creator Pass at SXSW from March 13-15 through an interactive, hands-on studio experience. Attendees can demo podcast and audio tools and step into the immersive Sound Box, a walk-through installation designed for real-time music creation. Featuring larger-than-life knobs, pressure pads, sliders and gesture sensors, the installation enables guests to compose, edit, and publish music and audio on the spot. YMI will also host a panel on March 13 that will explore breaking the "sound barrier" and what a more unified space for music and podcast creation can look like. Visit here for more information about the SXSW panel. More information about the Yamaha Creator Pass Studio at SXSW can be found here.

"We believe that the creative process should feel inspiring and not complicated. With Yamaha Creator Pass, we're proud to bring trusted music and podcast offerings under one unified platform so that artists and content creators at any level have access to tools that turn concepts into art," said Yusuke "Scott" Sugino, President and CEO of YMI. "YMI's mission is focused on collaborating with startups and established companies shaping the future of music and audio to ensure the most effective solutions for consumers. By developing Yamaha Creator Pass with key best-in-class partners, we aim to empower the next wave of audio innovators and creators and SXSW provides the right stage to bring it to life."

As a limited offer, creators who choose Beginner Complete and Podcaster Complete plans will receive a Yamaha AG01 USB Mic, marking the first step toward integrating Yamaha Creator Pass within YMI's robust portfolio of audio hardware and instruments. This initiative reflects the start of YMI's broader expansion beyond its legacy products, with an emphasis on introducing new formats that transform how music and ideas come to life.

Below is the breakdown of tiers. See the full list of offerings at yamahacreators.com/pricing:

Beginner: Designed for those who are new to music or audio creation. Subscribers can create original music, beats, and audio content, experiment with sounds, and build the foundation of their creative workflow. It's the perfect starting point for turning ideas into real projects. Subscribers can choose Beginner, Beginner Plus or Beginner Complete tiers which includes creative tools, courses, and essential resources for beginners from music creation software company Output and AI-driven music production platform LANDR .





Designed for those who are new to music or audio creation. Subscribers can create original music, beats, and audio content, experiment with sounds, and build the foundation of their creative workflow. It's the perfect starting point for turning ideas into real projects. Subscribers can choose Beginner, Beginner Plus or Beginner Complete tiers which includes creative tools, courses, and essential resources for beginners from music creation software company and AI-driven music production platform . Producer: Intended for more experienced artists ready to take their skills further. It's designed for creators who have moved beyond the basics and are ready for deeper control, higher-quality results, and a more professional production experience. Subscribers can choose Producer or Producer Plus tiers which include production capabilities such as AI mastering, playable samples, plug-in bundles, an AI instrument stem generator, distribution and promotion services, and more from Output, LANDR and artist promotion platform Groover .





Intended for more experienced artists ready to take their skills further. It's designed for creators who have moved beyond the basics and are ready for deeper control, higher-quality results, and a more professional production experience. Subscribers can choose Producer or Producer Plus tiers which include production capabilities such as AI mastering, playable samples, plug-in bundles, an AI instrument stem generator, distribution and promotion services, and more from and artist promotion platform . Podcaster: Ideal for podcasters at any stage, from those launching their first show to producing episodes on a regular schedule. It's built to support both beginners and experienced podcasters with a simple, reliable workflow. Subscribers can choose Podcaster or Podcaster Complete tiers which include Riverside Pro Podcast Studio.

"LANDR's mission for over a decade has been to provide a simple yet powerful music production ecosystem at a price point affordable to all creators. Partnering with Yamaha is a natural extension of that mission," said Daniel Rowland, VP of Strategy and Partnerships of LANDR. "By bringing LANDR's AI-powered mastering, distribution, and comprehensive production suite into Yamaha Creator Pass, creators can now go from raw idea to release-ready music with fewer barriers than ever before."

"Riverside was built on the belief that every story deserves to be heard, and the tools to tell it shouldn't be out of reach. Joining Yamaha Creator Pass and pairing our studio-quality recording platform with Yamaha's hardware gives podcasters a truly end-to-end experience, whether they're recording their first episode or producing professionally every week," said Nadav Keyson, CEO of Riverside.

This is the first iteration of Yamaha Creator Pass, with more updates rolling out in the coming months. Prices start at $14.99 per month with 7-day trials available for Beginner and Producer plans and 14-day free trials available for the Podcaster plan. Beginner Complete and Podcaster Complete are only available in the U.S. for a limited time and do not include free trials. Groover is also not included in the Producer Plus free trial. Subscribers can choose monthly or annual billing.

Yamaha has been at the heart of musical innovation, giving artists the tools to craft, perform, and redefine culture. Its U.S. subsidiary YMI supports the next phase of innovation across music, media, and audio by backing founders who are building the tools, platforms and experiences that empower a new generation to "unlock creativity and culture". For more information visit yamahacreators.com.

Note

As of March 10, 2026, Yamaha Creator Pass is available in 37 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, Europe (30 countries), Australia, Singapore and Japan. Pricing varies by region and is calculated based on local currency conversion at the time of purchase.

Related Links

https://yamahamusicinnovations.com/

yamahacreators.com

Follow

Facebook | Instagram | Threads | TikTok

SOURCE Yamaha Music Innovations