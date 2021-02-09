Yamaha Signs Multi-Year Deal To Sponsor Bassmaster Tournament Trail

"We're thrilled to continue working alongside the team at Yamaha to support boaters at all levels," said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. "As we reach new audiences and outdoor enthusiasts, it is great to have a partner like Yamaha, who is dedicated to helping anglers get incredible performance out of their equipment as well as active in vital conservation missions that benefit everyone who loves spending time on the water. The expansion of our partnership proves that, together, Yamaha and B.A.S.S. are committed to ensuring a bright future for sportfishing."

Yamaha will be a Premier Sponsor for the Bassmaster Classic, Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship and the grass-roots TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation regional and championship tournaments.

"Yamaha is excited to continue our Premier sponsorship with Bassmaster through 2024," said Yamaha Marine Business Unit President Ben Speciale. "Bassmaster is the pinnacle of bass fishing in the United States, but they're not sitting still. The team at B.A.S.S. has impressed us in recent years with flexibility in the face of challenges and their efforts to bring newcomers into the sport of bass fishing. We feel secure knowing we will be working with them on current and new initiatives."

As a tournament trail sponsor, Yamaha will enjoy exposure to enthusiastic fans of sportfishing and B.A.S.S. members at live events, where they routinely offer demo rides on some of the country's most incredible fisheries. Additionally, Yamaha will be featured in Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines, on the Bassmaster LIVE show broadcast on FS1 and streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms and across various social media platforms while their exciting Power Pay contingency program will be highlighted on BassTrakk and Bassmaster.com.

For the 2021 season, 32 Elite Series anglers will be powered by Yamaha. According to Yamaha pro Clark Wendlandt, who won the 2020 Bassmaster Angler of the Year title, "I run my Yamaha for a few reasons: reliability, great fuel efficiency and outstanding customer service. If you want to compete against the best, you've got to have the best companies in your corner."

Beyond partnering at the tournament level, B.A.S.S. and Yamaha also work together to promote sustainability and natural resource conservation through the Yamaha Rightwaters program, which champions environmental stewardship and supports marine habitat restoration, invasive species control and scientific research.

"Yamaha's Rightwaters sustainability initiative advocates and educates to protect our aquatic resources," explained Gene Gilliland, B.A.S.S. Conservation Director. "As a B.A.S.S. Conservation partner, their mission aligns perfectly with our agenda to maintain public boating and fishing access, support scientific fishery management, improve fish habitat, fight invasive species and educate anglers about proper fish care."

About B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization's fully integrated media platforms include the industry's leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

Media Contacts: Emily Harley, 205-313-0945 (o), 205-253-1114 (c), [email protected]

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

Related Links

www.bassmaster.com

