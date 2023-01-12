Yampa Sandwich Company™ Hires Industry Veteran Adam Herndon to Lead Franchise Operations

Premium Brand Is Redefining The Sub Sandwich Category

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yampa Sandwich Company, the fast-casual premium sandwich restaurant with six locations in Colorado, announced the appointment of industry veteran Adam Herndon as its new Director of Franchise Operations. With more than 15 years of experience as a Fractional Operations Consultant, Herndon most recently served as Director of Operations for Frios Gourmet Pops, where he was responsible for operational oversight of more than 40 franchisees. At Frios, he propelled the brand to a leader in the mobile franchise space with iconic "Sweet Ride" food and ice cream trucks. In his new role at Yampa Sandwich Co., Herndon will direct the growing brand's initial franchise expansion throughout Colorado and the Mountain States.

The Turkey Ridgeline is a favorite at Yampa Sandwich Company locations where big flavors and gourmet ingredients delight customers. The specialty sandwiches, soups, salads, and snacks are made-to-order and popular with health conscious individuals and families, office workers, and outdoor adventure enthusiasts. Yampa Sandwich Company welcomes Jimmy John's veteran Adam Herndon as its new Director of Franchise Operations.

"As we continue to grow our presence in Colorado and throughout the region, we felt it was important to have a seasoned expert to lead us through our pivotal phase of franchise development," said co-founder Dave Pepin. "We are thrilled to have Adam on our team, as his impressive track record and accomplishments with brands such as Jimmy John's, Fuzzy's Taco Shops, and Frios Gourmet Pops speaks for itself. His many achievements are well known within the industry, and we couldn't think of a better person to take the helm as our brand continues to evolve with franchising."

Herndon claims he was "born into the franchising business" and recalled that his grandparents owned a franchise restaurant in Kansas City in 1967. Throughout his childhood, high school, and college, he learned the business firsthand and gained valuable experience on both the franchisor and the franchisee side of the business. After making his mark at the corporate level with brands such as Jimmy John's and Fuzzy's Tacos, he started his own consulting business, Stay In Your Lane. In his new role at Yampa Sandwich Co., he will focus on making the brand a major presence in Colorado as well as strategic expansion in locations such as Texas, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

"Our priority is to continue to make a major mark in Colorado," said Herndon, who added he fell in love with Yampa Sandwich Co. after visiting a location in Fort Collins and realizing it was much more than an average sub shop. "Yampa Sandwich Co. is a brand with tremendous potential for continued growth. It is a premium, gourmet brand rather than a value-driven concept. The premium, healthy ingredients and unique menu offerings resonate with customers who are willing to pay a price that reflects quality."

Yampa Sandwich Co. locations are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, or early evening meals. The menu features big flavors and gourmet ingredients to tantalize taste buds. The specialty sandwiches, soups, snacks, and salads are made-to-order from scratch and are packed with superfoods. Catering and box lunches are popular with outdoor adventure enthusiasts as well as executives and office workers. Herndon said health-conscious Coloradoans are craving foods that will help them feel good throughout the day.

"At Yampa Sandwich Co., customers know they are getting nutritious, tasty food that will help them fuel their daily adventures," Herndon explained. "They know they are getting selections they can enjoy and still feel good a few hours after eating, rather than feeling weighed down or sluggish."

Although the full-service sandwich space is what Herndon describes as "ultra-competitive," with many established chains and new emerging brands, he feels that Yampa Sandwich Co. has done an excellent job of separating themselves from the pack.

"We will succeed because we are obsessed with quality, freshness, and flavor," he said. "Our current and prospective franchisees are very excited about the many benefits and rewards of owning a Yampa Sandwich Co. franchise."

ABOUT YAMPA SANDWICH CO.

Yampa Sandwich Co. is the brainchild of co-founders and longtime best friends Peter Boniface and David Pepin. High school buddies from New England, they reconnected after college over their shared passion for backcountry skiing. But it wasn't long before they worked up an appetite for something they felt the local restaurant scene lacked—delicious, nutritious, hearty, sandwiches that could fuel their daily adventures. Their first sandwich shop, the predecessor to Yampa Sandwich Company™, was founded in 1999 in Steamboat Springs. And so, the sandwich company was born. Today, Yampa Sandwich Co. has six locations in Denver, Fort Collins, and Steamboat Springs with new franchise locations set to open in 2023.

