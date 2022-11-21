Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves Announces New Ownership

New Owners to Honor Past Traditions of Stewardship

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves today announced that the historic site has been sold to fourth-generation, Colorado natives. Long-time owners Patsy Steele and David Anselmo sold the historical site on June 30, 2022 to Alex, Scott and Melinda Delmonico. The Delmonico's are only the seventh owners of the site in its 129 year-old history. The Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves are located at 709 E. 6th Street, Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

"We are honored to continue the stewardship of this special, sacred site," said Melinda Delmonico. "Our dream is to share and include more Colorado residents and international tourists for the healing and relaxation the caves have provided for centuries."

The site is home to the only known natural vapor caves in North America. With 6,000 gallons of mineral water a minute and a temperature of 127 degrees Fahrenheit, the medicinal waters are world-renowned for their therapeutic value for the body.

Steele and Anselmo transformed the caves into an international tourist destination following their acquisition of the property in 1990. Along with the caves, the spa provides soaking tubs filled with therapeutic healing waters. Guest can enjoy massages, Reiki, wraps, facials and other treatments. In addition, the Spa is also hosting wellness retreats to groups.

Prior to 1860, the Ute tribe used the Vapor Caves along the Colorado River for ceremony and as a winter destination. The indigenous people knew the healing power of the water and vapor. "Yampah" in the Ute language, translates to "Big Medicine." In 1894 the present-day Vapor Caves spa building was opened to the public. Since its inception, the Spa and Vapor Caves has hosted infamous and celebrated historical characters.

Contact Information:

Melinda Delmonico

970-945-0667

[email protected]

SOURCE Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves