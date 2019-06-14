Yanfeng Automotive Interiors and Prisma Renewable Composites Collaborate to Bring Plant-Based Lignin Technology to Vehicle Interiors

NOVI, Mich. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) and Prisma Renewable Composites announced today that the companies have entered into an agreement giving YFAI exclusive use of Prisma's lignin-based material in the development of automotive interiors.

Prisma's BioLAN™ material is produced using lignin, a natural byproduct of the pulp and paper making process. Lignin is essentially the "glue" that surrounds the cell walls of living plants like trees and grasses. It contains a vast amount of the world's carbon and has the potential, if modified correctly, to replace many of the petrochemical-based products we use in everyday life.

The agreement includes plans to introduce Prisma's BioLAN™ material to YFAI's broad customer base for use in various automotive interior applications. Prisma's technology is a sustainable alternative to Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastic, which is used broadly in the automotive industry.

Through Prisma's lignin technology, petrochemicals are partially replaced by natural polymers. The resulting BioLAN™ material improves key properties of traditional ABS plastic, including cost, higher UV resistance, and higher tensile strength while reducing total greenhouse gas emissions.

"YFAI continually looks outside of the industry for materials that not only have applicability for use in automotive interiors, but also are beneficial from a sustainability perspective," said Jeff Stout, Executive Director, innovation and new mobility, North America, for YFAI. "We see great promise in the BioLAN™ material."

"Prisma and YFAI's agreement is an important step forward in environmental stewardship and is one of the first of its kind regarding this application for lignin," said Adam McCall, Founder and CEO, Prisma Renewable Composites. "For decades, it has been the dream of many scientists to find a higher value purpose for lignin, due to its incredible potential."

About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 19 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit www.YFAI.com. A sketch of how the technology works is available on the YFAI media center at https://www.yfai.com/en/press-images.

About Prisma Renewable Composites:

Prisma Renewable Composites is a biomaterials company creating technologies to produce high value composite materials, including carbon fibers and polymers, all of which contain lignin, a highly renewable organic polymer. In June 2018, Domtar Corp. (NYSE: UFS), acquired a majority stake in Prisma, further securing a robust lignin supply chain, which Domtar and Prisma have tailored towards Prisma's technology to service customers, including the Automotive Industry. To learn more, visit www.prismacomposites.com.

About Domtar:

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp, and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

