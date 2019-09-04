Yanfeng Technology brings global Smart Cabin Capabilities to Europe and North America

To make Smart Cabin a reality, Yanfeng has established YFT with a strong focus on the integration of digital technology into all interior components and systems, including a Smart Cabin controller to orchestrate all features and functions, creating a truly unique consumer experience.

"The Yanfeng Technology team is already executing projects at 13 R & D centers globally, jointly with our customers and partners to make Smart Cabin a reality very soon," said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer for YFT.

In support of YFT, Yanfeng leverages its global engineering and manufacturing capabilities to service the vehicle manufacturers and become the leading integrated supplier of Smart Cabin solutions globally.



"In Europe and in North America, Yanfeng customers benefit from an array of ready-to-sell innovations, the local team's customer, market and technology expertise, as well as a state-of-the-art footprint, now combined with the enhanced global innovation expertise of Yanfeng Technology," said Ni Jiawen, Yanfeng Executive Committee member and CEO for YFT.

Through its Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) division, Yanfeng also leverages a leading network of partners and the global innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Center that enable Yanfeng to tap into a major innovation source while as an integrator ensuring quick industrialization and one face to the customer.

To engage major stakeholders with its vision and capabilities for Smart Cabin, Yanfeng has invited customers, the media, business partners, thought leaders and startups to come together for an event to celebrate the official debut of YFT in Stuttgart hosted by Plug and Play, a global innovation platform. In Europe, Plug and Play´s HQ is located in Stuttgart. Here Plug and Play manages Europeans biggest mobility innovation platform Startup Autobahn, within ARENA2036, a research campus dedicated to innovation projects for mobility.

About Yanfeng:

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety, and is exploring new business actively. Yanfeng has more than 240 branches and approximately 68,000 employees worldwide. The technical team of 7,000 experts is in 13 R&D centers and other regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software development, styling, and test validation. Focusing on Smart Cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobile spaces and provide leading cabin solutions.

