Yanggu, China: Build 10 Urban Study Rooms to Enrich Cultural Life

LIAO CHENG, China, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. In order to further enrich cultural life, Yanggu County, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province has built 10 new urban study rooms in the urban area, taking the lead in achieving full coverage of the county seat in the western Shandong region, providing a cultural feast for the general public for the New Year.

On March 23, in the urban study of Qiaorun Street, Yanggu County, Shandong Province, Mr. Li, a 39 year old resident, brought his daughter and happily walked out of the borrowing room. According to the prompts on the smart bookcase, in just ten seconds, they borrowed the books they wanted for free.

Zhang Hui, the curator of Yanggu County Library, said that in line with the principle of "government led, social participation, and joint construction and sharing", Yanggu has carried out the construction of a scholarly Yanggu. According to the standard requirements of a radiation radius of 1.5 kilometers or serving a population of more than 5000 people and the needs of the masses, 10 urban libraries have been selected in the urban area.

Currently, Yanggu has built the study rooms in various cities into a diversified knowledge space that integrates free borrowing, learning and communication, and gathering salons, opening up the "last mile" of public cultural services, providing citizens with nearby and convenient reading services, and achieving a 15-minute reading circle. According to statistics, since the opening of the museum in January, a total of 12000 readers have entered the urban study, with a reading volume of 4800 people.

