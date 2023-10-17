Yanggu, China: International Students Recommend the Most Beautiful Hometown in South Korea

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

17 Oct, 2023, 01:52 ET

LIAOCHENG, China, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. "I have visited multiple cities in China, including bustling Beijing, beautiful Qingdao, and the tranquil Weihai. Every time I experience it, I can feel the charm and uniqueness of China. China has a long history and culture, with many breathtaking tourist attractions, and many delicious foods renowned worldwide. "Li Bingrun, majoring in Economics and Management at Central University, warmly said.

In order to further strengthen cultural exchanges between China and South Korea, promote China's excellent traditional culture, and let more Korean friends know about China's beautiful hometown, on October 15th, Wei Linlin, a foreign student from Yanggu, Shandong, held a unique promotional event at Guangming Cave Park in South Korea.

In recent years, Yanggu County has seized the two major opportunities of the major national strategy of the Yellow River and the construction of the Grand Canal National Cultural Park. With the Yellow River and the Grand Canal water bodies as the link and the integration of cultural and tourism development as the main line, it has deeply explored the historical and cultural resources of the Yellow River and the Canal, done a good job in inheriting, promoting, protecting, and utilizing articles, and made every effort to create the cultural and tourism brand of "Two Rivers Pearl · Heroic Yanggu".

At the event site, Wei Linlin vividly introduced the historical origins, cultural locations, and new urban features of Yanggu through a combination of pictures and text. He showcased the rich connotations and unique charm of Yanggu to the Korean college students present around the Yellow River culture, Water Margin culture, Canal culture, and Dongyi culture. He also warmly invited the Korean college students present to visit Yanggu and personally experience the cultural atmosphere of the city.

This is my first time learning about the city of Yanggu, and I never expected it to have such a long history. I really hope to have the opportunity to visit Yanggu and experience the unique cultural atmosphere of this city. "Quan Enqing, a student majoring in Administration at Qingxi University, said eagerly.

