Yanggu, China: "Small Wall Painting" Leading Rural "Great Civilization"

LIAOCHENG, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. "Wow, the sunflowers on this wall are beautifully painted! " And this plow cow, it's painted exactly like the real thing. At dusk on July 13th, in Suhai Village, Dabu Township, Yanggu County, Shandong Province, a group of children who returned from summer vacation were standing around the wall painting and admiring.

Night has arrived, and on the brightly lit square in Suhai Village, the team members are tracing the rural scenery while three elementary school students are watching intently. Villages become colorful due to wall paintings, and culture becomes vivid due to wall paintings. Starting from July 1st, Dabu Township took the opportunity of the "Dream Building Village" initiative to invite the "Dandelion" rural summer social practice team from the School of Fine Arts of Shandong Normal University to carry out the "Writing for a New Era, Colorful New Countryside" wall painting work in Suhai Village, Dabu Township. In order to provide children in the village with a greater sense of participation and experience in village construction, and to learn simple painting techniques and color matching during summer vacation, after discussing with 12 team members, it was decided to take the children to paint the walls together.

The team members utilized their professional advantages, carried forward the spirit of "not afraid of hardship, able to endure hardship", overcame various difficulties such as hot weather and rainwater invasion, from designing drawings to tracing and drawing lines, from mixing pigments to writing on walls, and completed more than 30 walls in 7 days. The pictures and texts were combined to promote the cultural characteristics of the village and promote the practice of new era civilization.

In recent years, Yanggu County has always made cultural revitalization a key focus of village development. Through wall painting, agricultural culture has become more vivid and colorful. It also uses the opportunity of wall painting to gather greater joint forces for the development of the village, adding color to the countryside with childlike innocence, and building dreams for the future with unity.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily