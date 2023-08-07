Yanggu, China: "Small Wall Painting" Leading Rural "Great Civilization"

News provided by

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

07 Aug, 2023, 23:03 ET

LIAOCHENG, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. "Wow, the sunflowers on this wall are beautifully painted! " And this plow cow, it's painted exactly like the real thing. At dusk on July 13th, in Suhai Village, Dabu Township, Yanggu County, Shandong Province, a group of children who returned from summer vacation were standing around the wall painting and admiring.

Night has arrived, and on the brightly lit square in Suhai Village, the team members are tracing the rural scenery while three elementary school students are watching intently. Villages become colorful due to wall paintings, and culture becomes vivid due to wall paintings. Starting from July 1st, Dabu Township took the opportunity of the "Dream Building Village" initiative to invite the "Dandelion" rural summer social practice team from the School of Fine Arts of Shandong Normal University to carry out the "Writing for a New Era, Colorful New Countryside" wall painting work in Suhai Village, Dabu Township. In order to provide children in the village with a greater sense of participation and experience in village construction, and to learn simple painting techniques and color matching during summer vacation, after discussing with 12 team members, it was decided to take the children to paint the walls together.

The team members utilized their professional advantages, carried forward the spirit of "not afraid of hardship, able to endure hardship", overcame various difficulties such as hot weather and rainwater invasion, from designing drawings to tracing and drawing lines, from mixing pigments to writing on walls, and completed more than 30 walls in 7 days. The pictures and texts were combined to promote the cultural characteristics of the village and promote the practice of new era civilization.

In recent years, Yanggu County has always made cultural revitalization a key focus of village development. Through wall painting, agricultural culture has become more vivid and colorful. It also uses the opportunity of wall painting to gather greater joint forces for the development of the village, adding color to the countryside with childlike innocence, and building dreams for the future with unity.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

Also from this source

China Gaotang: Creating the Koi Industry to Promote High Quality Development

Shandong Gaotang Promotes the Sustainable and Healthy Development of E-commerce Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.