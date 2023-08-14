Yanggu of Shandong: A Heroic Ancient City to Carry on the "Yellow River and Canal Culture"

News provided by

The News Office of the People's Government of Yanggu County

14 Aug, 2023, 09:50 ET

YANGGU, China, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanggu County, east China's Shandong Province, is the sole city at the intersection of the "Yellow River and Canal Cultural Tourism Belt". In recent years, the county has made great efforts to develop the cultural tourism brand of "Heroic Yanggu, a Pearl at the Yellow River and Canal" by taking the Yellow River and the Grand Canal as the link and promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism. To revitalize the cultural heritage of the "Yellow River and Canal", the county has strengthened its protection and utilization.

In recent years, preservation and exhibition projects have been carried out for various cultural relics related to the Yanggu section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, a world cultural heritage site. These include the remains of the Jingmen upper and lower water gates, Acheng upper and lower water gates, Taochengpu water gate, Canal Stone Bridge, Watergate Bridge, Zhangqiu Port, Qiji Port, as well as important cultural relics such as the salt transport department of Acheng, the Family Chen's former residence in Zhangqiu, and the Qiji Canal Ancient Street. The Chen's former residence has been transformed into the Yanggu Museum of Canal Culture, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Yanggu County.

By focusing on construction projects, the county aims to drive the development of the "Yellow River and Canal" cultural tourism industry. Since 2022, the county has submitted proposals for major projects, including the comprehensive development and construction of the ecological protection and culture and tourism integration of the Grand Canal National Cultural Park (Yanggu section of Huitong River), the transformation and upgrading of the Jingyang Hill tourist attraction, the construction of Yanggu Ancient City, and the construction of Chiyou Mausoleum Farming Cultural Park. These projects are part of the major construction project repository for the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

Based on innovation and development, the county aims to integrate the cultural tourism resources of the "Yellow River and Canal". Yanggu County actively promotes the construction of the "Yellow River and Canal Cultural Tourism Belt",  encouraging the innovative development of the Yellow River Culture and the Canal Culture. The county seeks to fully integrate into the tourism development layout of Shandong. With the support of core cultural tourism projects, revolutionary tourism routes, and the county's cultural resources, Yanggu has launched various travel routes, such as "revolutionary culture plus Yellow River culture", "revolutionary culture plus canal culture", and "revolutionary culture plus study tour".

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441835
Caption: The Grand Canal flows slowly through the Qiji Town of Yanggu County, vibrant with new vitality.

SOURCE The News Office of the People's Government of Yanggu County

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.