Yanggu of Shandong: Yanggu Code in "Morning Star Factories"

LIAOCHENG, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a winter day, basking in the warm sunlight, machines hum with activity. Stepping into the window production workshop of ViewMax Doors & Windows Co., Ltd., located in Yanggu County, Liaocheng, Shandong Province, people will find only two workers on duty besides the five fully operational production lines.

National Rubber Ingredients Engineering Technology Research Center
Fengxiang Food's Intelligent Assembly Line
ViewMax's Modernized Production Line
Where are the workers? "These production lines are the fourth-generation smart production lines developed by us independently, as well as one of the world's most advanced flexible production lines. They can achieve seamless connection with our existing ViewMax Cloud Platform and save labor," Li Mingyi, deputy general manager of the company, answered, "Through the ViewMax Cloud Platform, the order data from customers are entered into the master computer of the smart production lines. Then, the production lines will produce and process according to the requirements of customers. At present, our door and window workshop has realized digital management in the whole process. Our smart, flexible production has been further strengthened."

The launch of the cloud platform and the implementation of intelligent upgrades are the results of Yanggu County's efforts in creating "Morning Star Factories" in recent years, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Yanggu County.

Among the first batch of "Morning Star Factories" in digital economy of Shandong Province, a total of 72 enterprises of Liaocheng have been included, including 31 enterprises of Yanggu County, accounting for 43% of the total number of the city, ranked top in the city. Among the 25 pilot counties (cities and districts) of "Morning Star Factories" in the first batch, Yanggu County is the only pilot county of Liaocheng City.

"In recent years, Yanggu County has effectively utilized differentiated resource allocation based on 'benefits per mu' to stimulate enterprises and guide them towards obtaining benefits through digitization, intelligentization, and green technology transformation. The county has gradually facilitated the intelligent development of businesses within its town through a progressive approach," Zhang Tao, Party group secretary and director of the county's Industry and Information Bureau, introduced. The county has successively implemented 12 intelligent projects, which have accelerated the transformation of "Yanggu Manufacturing" into "Yanggu Intelligent Manufacturing."

