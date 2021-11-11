Yangliuqing National Grand Canal Culture Park rising in Tianjin Xiqing District

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianjin Xiqing District will fully promote the protection, inheritance and utilization of the Grand Canal culture by implementing the development plan of the Yangliuqing Grand Canal National Cultural Park, according to the Publicity Department of Xiqing District.

The park will be divided into three sections: the historical town, Yuanbao Island and the culture town. The historical town will showcase the city's ancient acupuncture; Yuanbao Island will reorganize urban geographical conditions, and the culture town will redevelop local cultural sights.