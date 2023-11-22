Yangxin County, a Powerhouse in China's Cattle Industry, Takes Center Stage at the China Cattle Industry Development Conference

BINZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Yangxin County Propaganda Department:

The 16th (2023) China Cattle Industry Development Conference took place in Yangxin County, Binzhou City, Shandong Province from November 11 to 12, with a theme of "Cluster sharing, improving quality and efficiency, and driving high-quality development of the entire industry chain." Over 800 experts, scholars, leading officials, and entrepreneurs nationwide gathered in Yangxin County to discuss the vision and future of the cattle industry, exploring opportunities for mutual development.

Shandong is renowned for its high-quality meat in China. Among all the cities in Shandong, Binzhou stands out as the premier location for beef cattle. During the opening ceremony of the Conference, the organizers introduced the impressive development of the Yangxin beef cattle industry, and jointly unveiled the standards for the entire industry chain of Yangxin beef, as well as the 'Yangxin Black Cattle' breeding and propagation system with relevant departments. Moreover, the opening ceremony also revealed the regional public brand 'Yangxin Beef', valued at approximately 21.026 billion yuan. Several cooperative projects were signed on-site, covering bank-enterprise collaboration, cold chain logistics, beef import and export, and pre-made food processing.

Yangxin County is currently making active efforts to establish a green and circular industrial ecosystem for beef cattle breeding. They are cultivating a highly distinctive "six-have" development model, which includes having funds for cattle procurement, suitable ranches for rearing, high-quality fodder for feeding, qualified professionals for disease prevention, viable markets for selling, and effective methods for converting cow manure into valuable resources. Overall, this model supports a diverse pattern of the development of the cattle industry.

