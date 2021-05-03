Yaniv Bitton appointed Sun Life's Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. today announced the appointment of Yaniv Bitton as Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets. In this expanded role, Yaniv will serve as the primary spokesperson to the investment community, overseeing equity and fixed income analyst and investor communications, as well as leading Sun Life's capital markets function which includes the capital funding program and rating agency relationships.

Yaniv will continue to report to Leigh Chalmers, Senior Vice-President, Head of Corporate Finance and Capital Management. Leigh oversees Sun Life's Corporate Finance functions for Enterprise Services/IT, Global Expenses, Corporate Tax, Financial Planning and Reporting, Investor Relations and Capital Management.

