Yank Technologies Awarded NASA Phase III Commercialization Contract to Advance Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors for Moon and Mars Missions

Yank Technologies commercializes kilowatt-class Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors for bi-directional vehicle-to-vehicle power transfer for upcoming NASA missions

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yank Technologies, the developer of disruptive long range, high power wireless charging solutions, has been awarded a $1 million Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) commercialization contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to prepare and advance Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors for bi-directional vehicle-to-vehicle power transfer on lunar and Mars surfaces.

Bi-Directional 6kW Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors for Vehicle-to-Vehicle Power Transfer

Building upon their successful NASA Phase I SBIR contract delivery, the NASA Phase III commercial contract for Bi-Directional 6kW Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors significantly advances power interfaces for upcoming Moon and Mars missions. In collaboration with NASA Glenn Research Center (GRC), Yank Technologies will be advancing these novel systems to provide up to six kilowatts of bi-directional power so NASA astronauts can reliably and repeatedly charge lunar and Mars vehicles from other vehicles.

Regolith and dust storms create major operational and reliability challenges on the Moon and Mars because the exposed connection points of traditional connectors are vulnerable to dust and regolith accumulation. Currently, traditional connectors have a very limited cycle life in these harsh environments and can only be used several times before being irreparably damaged. These challenges present a significant risk to NASA missions by inhibiting repeatable access to power due to regolith's strong insulating properties. Wireless power transfer technology is a viable candidate that mitigates this challenge and can provide a long-lasting reliable solution.

Bi-Directional 6kW Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors are extremely efficient interlocking coils that are completely insulated, with no exposed conductive terminals, to operate effectively in extremely dusty and dirty environments. This makes them ideal for long-term habitats and space exploration.

Leveraging their wireless power expertise, Yank Technologies has successfully completed multiple NASA contracts for developing reliable and durable power interfaces in extreme environments. They develop customizable wireless power solutions for industrial, automotive, consumer, and space applications. With twenty patents granted and approximately fifty pending, Yank Technologies eliminates unreliable electrical connections to strengthen durability, increase operational efficiency, and unlock breakthrough product features. Their highly reliable industrial solutions enhance robotic autonomy in factories by charging AMRs enroute to reduce downtime and by wirelessly powering and communicating quality control test functions in real-time.

Bi-Directional 6kW Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors will provide astronauts with a reliable means of powering various vehicles, facilitating robust electrical interfacing and extending mission operations on the Moon and Mars. In 2026, the system will be tested and verified at NASA GRC and NASA Johnson Space Center (JRC) with lunar and Mars regolith simulants for evaluation and infusion into the next Moon and Mars missions.

"This NASA Phase III contract significantly accelerates Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors for astronauts to reliably and consistently power their vehicles for future Moon and Mars missions. This development further emphasizes NASA's commitment and growing trust to address major power interfacing challenges with wireless charging to establish long-lasting habitats on the Moon and Mars," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies.

