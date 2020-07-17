Yank Technologies First to Receive FCC Certification for Contactless Wireless Charging Solution

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based start-up company, Yank Technologies, announced its contactless, wireless charging product, the MotherBox, is officially certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This marks the first time a device of this nature has received the certification.

Yank Technologies first introduced the MotherBox concept, the first true wireless charger with no contact required, in 2017. The MotherBox operates with a receiver and can charge multiple devices at once, is both Android and iOS compatible, and allows free movement of the devices being charged.

"We are thrilled to receive our FCC certification and further validate the safety and convenience of our unique wireless charging solution," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies, Inc. "Prior to receiving this FCC certification, we passed a critical barometer for safety – the radiation exposure exams, which showed that the radiation absorption of our technology is actually lower than that of a smartphone."

By scoring a Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) value well below the limit of 1.6W/kg, the company proved its technology – made up of a unique three-dimensional antenna architecture and amplifiers – met FCC radiation limitations for electrical devices. The latest phase of the FCC certification process verified Part 18 compliance and officially confirmed the technology met all safety standards.

"This certification further sets us apart from other wireless charging technologies, and will enhance our efforts to provide a high-power, scalable and wireless charging solution to new industries, including the automotive market where we see great potential for charging passenger devices on the road," continued Josh.

At CES 2020 in January, the company unveiled its evolution of the MotherBox technology as the first high power, near field wireless charging solution for the automotive sector. With the ability to do the job barrier-free, efficiently and safely, the company used an interactive center console display to showcase how the technology can be installed as original equipment throughout the vehicle and charge multiple mobile devices wirelessly at once while they're in use and without contact. Its one-of-a-kind amplifiers enable the company's technology to handle a variety of distances, unpredictable device positions and reflections. Beyond charging mobile devices, Yank Technologies plans to use its technology to power high-power-consumption vehicle parts and electronics to reduce assembly costs and wiring throughout the vehicle. In fact, the technology is designed to be versatile and fit the contours of any part while also combatting extreme heat.

About Yank Technologies

Yank Tech is a wireless charging startup company located in Brooklyn, New York. Its mission is to aid in unlocking the true potential of humanity's technological progress through wireless charging. For more information visit www.yanktechnologies.com.

