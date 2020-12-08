Yankee Candle® Brings the Magic of Santa Into Homes This Holiday Season

Yankee Candle, a brand for all special moments, has sent a magical candle to their close friend, Santa Claus. This magical candle has a special power the world has never seen – it can connect everyone around the world to Santa Claus' private office! One may even say that when lit, the candle has the power to make everyone believe in the magic of the holidays!

"In a year that is in need of some extra Christmas cheer, we wanted to find a way to bring holiday magic to homes everywhere," said Anna Whitton, VP of Marketing. "Our Santa Cam offers families a magical way to interact with Santa Claus so they can continue to celebrate their special traditions. Hopefully, this sneak peek into Santa's life at the North Pole will provide a sense of familiarity and comfort this holiday season."

Access to Santa's virtual office will be available this holiday season, around the clock, from now through Dec. 24, when Mr. Claus heads out for his big night. Throughout the month of December, families will have the opportunity to peek into Santa's home office and watch his routine as he builds and wraps toys, reads the North Pole News, makes video calls to families and enjoys time with Mrs. Claus.

Also available, Yankee Candle is offering a series of virtual backgrounds for those celebrating the holidays with video chats this year. Families can access Santa's workshop backgrounds on yankeecandle.com/inspiration beginning on Dec. 9.

To learn more about the Official Santa Cam, visit www.TheOfficialSantaCam.com, or follow along on social with #OfficialSantaCam. You can also check out Yankee Candle on social: Instagram (@YankeeCandle) and Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle).

