Yankee Candle® Launches the 2020 Scent of the Year™

"We've learned through our research for Scent of the Year that there is a significant cultural shift away from always wanting more : more options, more communication, more material clutter. Increasingly, people want to simplify their lives, unplug from the constant chatter of technology, and reconnect with themselves and with those they care about," says Anna Whitton, vice president of marketing, The Yankee Candle Company. "Consumers are seeking out meaningful experiences that bring them a greater sense of self."

A dazzling and multifaceted fragrance, the 2020 Yankee Candle Scent of the Year is entirely unique. The new scent is called Awaken. It responds to our yearning to be in the present, to embrace simplicity and transparency, and to our search for items with true authenticity to bring into our worlds.

"At the heart of the 2020 Scent of the Year is a one-of-a-kind, crystalline mineral fragrance with grounding notes of driftwood and amber," says Jennifer Genson, Fragrance Development Lead, The Yankee Candle Company. "With the clarity and brilliance of an uncut diamond, Awaken was developed to inspire you to open your eyes to the simple beauty of the everyday, giving you a clear, bright vision for the new year."

Awaken is available in a Large Classic Jar Candle for $29.50 (USD) at Yankee Candle retail locations, at Macy's, Kohl's, and Meijer, and online at www.YankeeCandle.com for a limited time.

