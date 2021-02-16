Yankee Candle® Reveals New Design with Launch of Signature Collection Exclusive Fragrances

"Working alongside trend and fragrance experts, we developed the collection to reflect what our new and longtime customers are looking for when selecting candles for their home," said Anna Whitton, VP of Marketing for Yankee Candle Company. "The sleek, new vessels, available in multiple sizes, offer beautiful designs and a wide variety of fragrance options to help create everyday moments that are worth savoring."

The Signature Collection offers an optimized fragrance experience through its use of premium soy-wax blends and double cotton wicks, creating a cleaner burn and strong, long-lasting scent. The collection's tumbler candles also feature a brushed tin lid that fits neatly under the base to serve as a candle coaster.

Widely available on March 1, 2021, the ten, new collection-exclusive Yankee Candle Signature Collection fragrances include:

Wild Orchid: Escape to a tropical paradise where bright florals and lush palms mingle with sweet, ripe fruit in the warm sun.

Escape to a tropical paradise where bright florals and lush palms mingle with sweet, ripe fruit in the warm sun. Iced Berry Lemonade: A refreshing fusion of strawberry, lemon, and tart grapefruit chilled and made for sipping on the patio.

A refreshing fusion of strawberry, lemon, and tart grapefruit chilled and made for sipping on the patio. Bayside Cedar : A walk along the forest path right after the rain with refreshing notes of grapefruit, mandarin blossoms, and warm amber filling the air.

A walk along the forest path right after the rain with refreshing notes of grapefruit, mandarin blossoms, and warm amber filling the air. Amber & Sandalwood: A secluded beach welcomes you with sun-warmed sand and the relaxing scents of driftwood, cardamom, and amber.

A secluded beach welcomes you with sun-warmed sand and the relaxing scents of driftwood, cardamom, and amber. Black Tea & Lemon: A refreshing take on a classic — black tea sweetened with vanilla, softened with musk and finished with a lemon twist.

A refreshing take on a classic — black tea sweetened with vanilla, softened with musk and finished with a lemon twist. Ocean Air: Fresh, invigorating ocean air carried in by white-capped waves — clean, sunny notes mingle with jasmine, white amber, and sandalwood.

Fresh, invigorating ocean air carried in by white-capped waves — clean, sunny notes mingle with jasmine, white amber, and sandalwood. Pink Cherry & Vanilla: Sweet, juicy cherries float on a fluffy, pink cloud of vanilla cream topped with sliced almonds.

Sweet, juicy cherries float on a fluffy, pink cloud of vanilla cream topped with sliced almonds. Praline & Birch: Spicy, warm pralines — the perfect treat enjoyed in front of a birch log fire.

Spicy, warm pralines — the perfect treat enjoyed in front of a birch log fire. Tropical Breeze: Take in the sweet, warm breeze filled with notes of passionfruit, guava, and a hint of refreshing mint.

Take in the sweet, warm breeze filled with notes of passionfruit, guava, and a hint of refreshing mint. Vanilla Crème Brûlée: A sweet indulgence – rich and creamy vanilla custard made more tempting with toasted praline and a hint of cinnamon.

The Signature Collection comes in several sizes, including the Signature Large Tumbler Candle for $29.50 (USD), and the Signature Small Tumbler for $13.00 (USD). Additional styles will be joining the collection later this spring. The collection will be available for purchase online and in-store at www.YankeeCandle.com, at Yankee Candle retail locations, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Amazon and Meijer.

To learn more about the Signature Collection and Yankee Candle fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com/signature-collectionand follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle),Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle),or Pinterest (@TheYankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands, Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle® retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

CONTACT:

Joanna Manning

[email protected]

SOURCE Newell Brands