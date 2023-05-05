Yankee Stadium Celebrates Stem Learning

BRONX, N.Y., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bronx Community School District 9 in partnership with 21stCentEd and the New York Yankees will be hosting the 2023 STEM Expo at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 6th at 9:00 a.m . This event, which includes approximately 500 students who are attending as a reward for their academic achievement and participation in STEM-oriented programs, is one of many initiatives the district has planned to prepare their students to be active participants in an evolving future workforce.

The event will allow patrons to experience hands-on activities and demonstrations related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning and is being conducted with support from STEM NOLA. City and State elected officials have been invited, including Senator Sepulveda and Chancellor Banks, who are slated to give remarks during the Opening Ceremony.

This year's event will feature approximately 40 Science projects presented by the Bronx's own District 9 students from across grade levels. The 2009 World Series Trophy will also be on display for pictures. Since the inception of the STEM Expo, STEM has flourished in the Bronx. Student participation in this program is on pace to reach its highest this year.

Science projects will be on display on Yankee Stadium's Field Level Concourse, and STEM activities and demonstrations will take place in Yankee Stadium's Great Hall.

Investing in our students is the key to seeing transformation in our community and we look forward to furthering our efforts of cultivating a STEM environment that makes a lasting impact," said Marlon Lindsay, Founder/ CEO of 21stCentEd. "We are partnering with District 9 to future-proof all students and educators through Comprehensive STEM™ early, often, and everywhere."

About 21stCentEd

21stCentEd believes in helping ALL students thrive, not just survive, in the 21st century by providing Comprehensive STEM™ education early, often, and everywhere. 21stCentEd works with public school districts, charter schools, private schools, and homeschools to provide students with opportunities to expand their beliefs and knowledge about STEM through a virtual STEM academy. By working with both private and public sectors, community partners, parents, and students, 21stCentEd brings all stakeholders together to ensure that our students are receiving the education they need to compete in a global economy dominated by 21st century technology.

About STEM NOLA

In 2013, Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based, non-profit committed to expanding STEM education at churches, community centers, and schools, particularly in communities of color.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees ( www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series.

