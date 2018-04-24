Yanmar Introduces Two High-Power Industrial Diesel Engines

4TN101: https://www.yanmar.com/media/global/2018/news/engine/Yanmar_4TN101_087.jpg

Industrial and marine diesel engines must meet strict emission regulations in various markets, while delivering superior fuel economy and overall efficiency with reliability and durability, to satisfy today's customers. Yanmar has long provided a wide range of products to meet the needs of its customers and continues to do so with the two engines introduced. The 4TN101 and 4TN107 are the results of Yanmar's rich heritage and vast experience in developing cutting-edge diesel engine technology, and show the company's commitment to producing the very best high-power, fuel-efficient diesel engines that the market demands.

In addition to these newly developed high-power diesel engines, Yanmar will continue to offer superior compact diesels which meet the needs of all our customers in the under 56kW class.

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. Moving on, with industrial diesel engines as the cornerstone of the enterprise, Yanmar has continued to expand its product range, services, and expertise to deliver total solutions as an industrial equipment manufacturer. As a provider of small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine equipment, machine tools, and components, Yanmar's global business operations span seven domains.

On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar's mission of "providing sustainable solutions focused on the challenges customers face, in food production and harnessing power, thereby enriching people's lives for all our tomorrows" stands testament to Yanmar's determination to provide us with "A Sustainable Future".

