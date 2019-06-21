YANNI and the World's Legendary Musicians are Confirmed to Perform at the Prambanan Jazz Festival 2019

"The first day of Prambanan Jazz Festival 2019 will present 'Millennial Stage', which is especially designed for the millennials," said CEO Rajawali Indonesia, Anas Syahrul Alimi. The young generation will experience different atmosphere at the temple by hanging out in the festival area while enjoying the performance of Calum Scott with his best single "You are the Reason" and top Indonesian musicians such as GAC, Danilla Riyadi, Calvin Jeremy, Ardhito Pramono and more.

"Prambanan Jazz Festival 2019 will be spectacular with the performances of other international musicians like YANNI, The Brian McKnight 4 and Anggun," added Executive Director of TWC, Edy Setijono. YANNI has played at some of the world's magical landmarks because his philosophy of music "one world, one people" that reflects universal language. Prambanan Jazz Festival will be his first concert in Indonesia, where he will perform a masterpiece of Hindu culture of the ninth century. Edy also mentioned a Mexican pianist Alex Mercado who will perform on day-1 as symbol of support from Mexican Embassy for this international festival. Other Indonesian line-up artists such as Andien, Tulus, Glenn Fredly, Ari Lasso, Yura Yunita and more also will perform at the event.

"Prambanan Jazz Festival 2019 involves more innovations to attract more tourists. This is the commitment of TWC in presenting 'BUMN Hadir Untuk Negeri', a new adopted cultural diplomacy by the Indonesia government to promote temples to the world," said Edy. The aim of the concert is to become new alternative of tourist attractions into contact with the great culture and beautiful surroundings.

Numerous international musicians namely Kenny G, Shakatak, Boyz II Men, Rick Price Sarah Brightman, Boyzone, and Diana Krall had collaborated with the historical temple at previous festival.

www.prambananjazz.com or Ovi Ermawati, +62-82226664343

SOURCE Rajawali Indonesia