Yanni Raz, "The King of Hard Money" arrives to Chatsworth, CA

A multimillion-dollar project is in the works.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With permits approved, Yanni Raz is ready to start demolishing two houses in Chatsworth, CA to make room for a multi-unit building.  Construction is set to start at the end of 2023.

Plans are ready to build a 36-unit building in a great location of the San Fernando Valley.  With this new project, "The King of Hard Money" is expanding his efforts to combat homelessness in a city and state where simply put, there is not enough housing for low to zero income individuals.

Building for a cause
I am very excited about this new venture, building has been on my mind for a few years now, but now, I am building with a purpose.  I see people moving out of the Golden State because of many reasons, homelessness is one of them, so I want to be part of the solution, to make California great again.  Make no mistake about it, I am not doing this by myself, I have a great team of professionals behind me, contractors, engineers, investors and of course the people that will erect this building that many will call home.

The new construction will consist of 36 units, all of them will be 300 square feet studios, that will meet the standards of The Los Angeles County housing authority to house low-income individuals.  

Some reports suggest that the homeless population in the city of Chatsworth is around 60,000.  The need for housing is there, said Raz, and we are offering a realistic solution to a problem that has become permanent.

Yanni Raz is the CEO of HML Investments a Hard Money Lending company founded in 2014 and is based in the San Fernando Valley.

