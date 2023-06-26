Yanni Raz, "The King of Hard Money" takes steps to end homelessness in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanni Raz announces a new collaboration with two of the most powerful nonprofit organizations in California, committed to finding a home for low-income families and individuals. Brilliant Corners and PATH.

Raz, also known as "The King of Hard Money," said that renovations are under way in a 16-unit building in the heart of Montebello. CA. The units are also already being shown to individuals in federal, as well as local housing vouchers that will call this place home. 

With these efforts we are not just offering shelter, we are creating permanent housing for people that otherwise would end up on the streets, said Yanni Raz, a Hard Money Lender and Real Estate Investor, that is concerned about the homelessness situation in our State. The reason I decided to join PATH and Brilliant Corners, is because they are not just interested in finding a place for low-income residents, they go above and beyond in their efforts to provide a safety net for people with mental health and other diagnoses. My vision, Raz added, is a safer community for everyone.

Committed to help the community, Raz will soon break ground on three other projects in the San Fernando Valley, a multi-million-dollar development that will have the capacity to house at least 50 families and individuals.

Yanni Raz is the CEO of HML Investments a Hard Money Lending company founded in 2014 and is based in the San Fernando Valley.

