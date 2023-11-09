Yanni Raz, "The King of Hard Money" takes the stage at the AAPL in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HML Investments will participate in The American Association of Private Lenders in Las Vegas, Nevada starting November 12, 2023, and culminating a day after at the Cesar Palace. The AAPL is considered the largest national association of private lending in the Country.

Yanni Raz, CEO of HML Investments and his elite team of professionals will take the stage in front of hundreds of attendees, among them, Executives, Brokers, Service providers and other Private Money Lenders.

Yanni Raz CEO HML Investments
The AAPL is a great opportunity to network and at the same time to learn and keep up with the new trends and regulations of the industry. It's also a great stage to share our knowledge. "I am very excited for this event, needless to say, whoever knows me, knows that I love Vegas," said Yanni Raz, also known as "The King of Hard Money", if you are in the lending industry, this will be the place to be in November, added Raz.

Like in past years, the AAPL will have a full schedule with educational sessions, panels, round tables, a networking reception and an official after party and because it is in Vegas, it promises to deliver a lot of fun.

Yanni Raz is the CEO of HML Investments a Hard Money Lending company founded in 2014 and is based in the San Fernando Valley.

