Yanolja Cloud Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Boost Growth and Accelerate Innovation in the Hospitality Industry.

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja Cloud, a leading global provider of AI-based SaaS solutions for the hospitality and leisure industries in over 170 countries, is delighted to announce its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

In 2022, Yanolja Cloud attained the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency, which recognizes the company for delivering product innovation in the travel, accommodation, leisure, food and beverage, and residence industries. One such innovation is an integrated IoT and AI-based hotel solution, which records guest preferences for lighting, room temperature, and amenities, to help improve the guest experience.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables Yanolja Cloud to build new business models and accelerate sales cycles by working closely with the AWS Sales organization.

Yanolja Cloud, with its vast portfolio of member companies such as eZee, Yanolja Cloud Korea, and SanhaIT, is poised to leverage the co-sell support and benefits provided by the AWS ISV Accelerate program. Member companies can now look forward to enhancing their software solutions, refining their business strategies, and expanding their market reach with AWS, driving innovation, delivering exceptional value, and transforming the hospitality and leisure industries globally.

"We are thrilled to be selected for the AWS ISV Accelerate program," said Andrew Kim, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Yanolja Cloud. "This collaboration with AWS will enhance our technical capabilities, refine our business strategies, and accelerate our growth trajectory. With the program's comprehensive support, we are confident in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize the hospitality industry."

For more information about Yanolja Cloud and its AI-based SaaS solutions for the hospitality and leisure industries, please visit yanoljacloud.com.

About Yanolja Cloud

Yanolja Cloud is a leading global provider of AI-based SaaS solutions for the hospitality and leisure industries. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including property management, distribution solutions, an automated IoT Hub, and AI services. With a strong focus on digital transformation, Yanolja Cloud empowers properties within accommodations, food and beverage, residential, golf, and other leisure facilities to streamline operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences. Yanolja Cloud is part of Yanolja, South Korea's #1 travel app, and serves over 80,000 solution licenses in 170+ countries, supporting businesses in more than 60 languages.

