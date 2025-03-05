Yanolja Collaborates with OpenAI to Accelerate AI Adoption in the Global Travel Industry

Yanolja participating in travel vertical for the global launch of OpenAI's agent "Operator" research preview

By working together with global leaders in AI solutions, Yanolja aims to deliver hyper-personalized experiences to global users throughout their entire travel journey

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja, a global travel technology company, announced its participation in Open AI's global launch of its Operator research preview. This announcement marks another major step forward in Yanolja's mission to revolutionize the global travel industry with travel-specific generative AI services based on its own proprietary data and infrastructure.

Operator is an AI agent developed by OpenAI that can go to the web to perform tasks such as inputting, clicking, and scrolling, managing travel bookings and online shopping in a web browser. Operator helps users complete travel bookings and shop online within a browser, and is able to click, scroll and type on its own.

Initially launched in the U.S. in January, Operator's research preview has now expanded to more global markets. Yanolja plans to support the enhancement of its services with insights gained from travel-related cases collected during the research preview phase.

"Through our extensive data related to travel, our generative AI can deliver hyper-personalized experiences throughout every stage of a user's travel journey, enhancing satisfaction and loyalty," said Jeff Kim, CEO at Yanolja Cloud. "Additionally, our AI technology will streamline customer service and automate operational processes for travel enterprises, leading to increased efficiency and convenience. We're committed to accelerating the era of fully automated, personal and AI-driven total travel services, and look forward to our collaboration with OpenAI on enhancing the future of travel."

Yanolja has been rapidly advancing the development of its AI capabilities. From the initial planning stages, it helps users automatically generate travel itineraries tailored to individual preferences and match the real-time inventory data such as room availability or dynamic price. During the trip, its AI services offer conveniences such as auto check-in/check-out with cloud-based kiosks, AI concierge services, and local restaurant recommendations, etc.

As one of the fastest-growing global travel technology companies, Yanolja has achieved remarkable growth, reaching total transaction volume of $19.8 billion in 2024 with 186% growth rate, while operating in 206 countries and connecting 1.33 million hotels with over 20,000 travel sales channels like online booking platforms or tour operators. This reflects its expanding global footprint and technological leadership.

Through collaborations with global AI leaders, Yanolja continues to drive digital transformation in travel, shaping the future of automated and intelligent travel experiences for both users and travel enterprises worldwide.

About Yanolja

Yanolja co., Ltd. is a leading global travel technology company leveraging AI to transform the travel industry for both travelers and travel enterprises. Built on the vision to create technology that connects people to their unique travel dreams, Yanolja delivers personalized travel experiences for travelers and uncovers operational efficiencies for travel enterprises through its innovative technology solutions and proprietary data infrastructure. Operating in more than 200 countries worldwide, Yanolja provides integrated transaction, subscription and data solutions that are redefining the future of travel and hospitality. Follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website to learn more.

