Yantai Launches the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative to the World

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of November 13, the release conference of the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative, hosted by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China and the People's Government of Shandong Province, and organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Province, the Department of Ecology and Environment of Shandong Province, and the Yantai Municipal Government, was successfully held at the China Pavilion during the COP29 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

China Pavilion of COP29

Together with representatives of 32 domestic and international island cities, international organizations, academic institutions, financial institutions, and enterprises, Yantai called for global island stakeholders to strengthen cooperation with each other in enhancing climate resilience, exploring zero-carbon pathways, protecting resources and ecosystems and engaging in interactive exchanges, meanwhile trying to establish the Organization of International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation in order to help the sharing of information, technologies and experiences of all sides and to build synergies for islands to cope with climate change and strive for sustainable development.

On November 15, the Yantai Municipal Government, in collaboration with the Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China, the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, co-hosted the High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation on Climate Change.

The forum featured a discussion on "Best Practices in Global Climate Governance through Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation," during which Mayor of Yantai Zheng Deyan delivered a keynote speech titled "Establishing an International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Organization for Closer Connections Between Global Islands." He introduced the organization's background, framework, and focus areas, emphasizing Yantai's commitment to uniting international partners to enhance communication and partnership between global islands for their sustainable development.

