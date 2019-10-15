Yantai Model gives strong impetus to the high-quality development of Shandong

Yantai was the second leg of the press trip for the foreign journalists. The delegation had a tour of factories and workshops of Yantai's representative companies including SGM-Dongyue and CIMC Raffles. On the afternoon of October 10, the journalists visited SGM-Dongyue, the leading automaker of Yantai, and experienced first-hand the Dongyue Speed in the development of the automobile industry in Yantai. In the plants of the company, the foreign journalists were deeply impressed by the ubiquitous intelligent manufacturing technologies that adopt robots to increase efficiency.

"The SGM-Dongyue visit is interesting because you barely see people working in the factories, as robots are doing most of the work," said Rafael Henrique Zerbetto, a journalist from Esperanto.China.org.cn. "The company's efforts in intelligent manufacturing are impressive."

On the morning of October 11, the journalists went to CIMC Raffles to have an in-depth report on the company and its contribution to the development of China's advanced marine equipment manufacturing. At the shipyard of CIMC Raffles, the journalists marveled at the city's vitality in marine equipment manufacturing, as a number of marine ranching rigs that filled the vacuum of country's high-end marine equipment manufacturing were established on the coastline and the people were busily working on them.

In both the automobile industry and advanced marine equipment manufacturing, Yantai is striving to create a "Yantai Model" of development through high-level technological innovations, so as to inject a powerful impetus into the high-quality economic and social development of Shandong Province.

Rafael Henrique Zerbetto remarked that though it was only a short visit, he saw Yantai's beautiful scenes and had a pleasant time in the city, adding that Yantai is an ideal place to live and that he would come back someday for a vacation.

