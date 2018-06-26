With "Yantai Happy Show" as the theme, the tour highlighted several notable locations in Yantai, such as the Nanshan Scenic Area, Gold Museum, Gold Rush Town, Qixia Mou's Manor, Horse Raising Island, Polaris Horologe Culture Museum, Changyu Wine Culture Museum, Penglai Pavilion, and the Changdao Ocean Cruise, to introduce them to a global audience. Posts and real-time messages recounting the journey of the invitees were posted onto Facebook and other social media accounts to encourage online readers to participate. The invitees also made a number of short videos which were forwarded and shared online, drawing the interest of viewers. The publicity program included travel notes and diaries, and introductions to those scenic areas. Over the course of the tour, the relevant posts of Yantai on Facebook were very effective, garnering over 2 million visits in less than one week.

The hashtag #YantaiHappyShow was also launched on Facebook. Interested people can search this hashtag to follow the fans on their adventure through Yantai. A "Culture experience" element was also added to the activity to make it a more colorful experience. Diverse sightseeing experience activities combined to enable Yantai to stage integrated marketing and topic marketing programs. Many online fans said that they hoped to visit Yantai and other such beautiful cities one day.

In recent years, the Yantai Tourism Development Commission has been researching the overseas market to help identify new ways of promotion and are increasingly using social media to promote Yantai tourism. Currently, the Yantai tourism accounts on overseas social media platforms have acquired over 200,000 fans and gotten over 15 million visits, emerging as an outstanding overseas tourism marketing brand of the Chinese government.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yantai-tourism-development-commission-hosts-a-one-week-tour-for-the-fans-of-yantai-city---the-city-of-wine-300672262.html

SOURCE Yantai Tourism Development Commission