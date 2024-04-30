Yapi Leap Adds Cutting-Edge Email Marketing to Its Suite of Dental Solutions

BURBANK, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yapi, the trusted provider of automation solutions for dental practices, announced a significant addition to its communication capabilities by introducing an email campaigns tool in Yapi Leap. This addition allows dental offices to distribute impactful curated email campaigns easily, ensuring patients receive timely, relevant information tailored to their needs.

Key features of the new email campaigns tool include:

Pre-made Templates : Professionally designed email templates allow practices to execute email campaigns quickly.

: Professionally designed email templates allow practices to execute email campaigns quickly. Smart Filtering : Advanced filtering options target specific patient groups, such as those with unused benefits, to send highly relevant campaigns like 'Use it or lose it' reminders to use remaining insurance benefits.

: Advanced filtering options target specific patient groups, such as those with unused benefits, to send highly relevant campaigns like 'Use it or lose it' reminders to use remaining insurance benefits. Engagement Metrics : New statistical reports track delivered, opened, and unsubscribe rates, offering valuable insights into campaign performance.

: New statistical reports track delivered, opened, and unsubscribe rates, offering valuable insights into campaign performance. Personalized Messaging : Practices can add personalized messages into any email template, making each communication unique and engaging for the patient.

: Practices can add personalized messages into any email template, making each communication unique and engaging for the patient. Online Access : Manage email campaigns from anywhere, whether in-office or remotely.

: Manage email campaigns from anywhere, whether in-office or remotely. User Audits: Features for tracking drafts, last editors, and senders simplify the collaboration process within dental teams.

"The email campaigns feature in Yapi Leap directly addresses the challenges dental practices face with traditional communication tools," said Adam Bailey, Yapi's Director of Product Marketing. "Effective email communication can often be cumbersome and lack seamless integration with practice management systems. Yapi Leap changes that narrative by providing a user-friendly platform that not only integrates effortlessly with major databases but also offers the flexibility to manage communications from anywhere."

Yapi's email marketing tool is now available for dental practices looking to enhance patient communication strategies. For more information about how to get started with Yapi Leap and its new email marketing capabilities, please visit Yapi's website .

About Yapi:

Yapi is a leader in providing innovative software solutions that automate and streamline dental office operations and the entire patient journey. Their platform offers a range of features, including patient communication, digital forms, and appointment scheduling, designed to increase efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance the patient experience. For more information, visit www.yapiapp.com .

