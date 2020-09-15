YAPI Secures Growth Investment from M33 Growth on the Heels of Industry Innovation Award

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YAPI, a leading software provider of patient communication and paperless solutions for dental practices, announced today that it has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. The investment will be used to build out YAPI's account management, customer success, and R&D teams, in addition to bolstering its existing sales and marketing programs.

YAPI & M33 Growth Partnership

M33's investment in YAPI comes as the company's product suite, which enables dental practices to automate administrative tasks so they can spend more time focusing on their patients, is being recognized by industry groups and used by a growing number of dental practices. Despite disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, YAPI recorded its strongest quarter in Q2 – adding more dental offices to YAPI's platform than any other period in its nine-year history – highlighting the platform's ability to help dental offices reopen and operate in a contactless manner. From personalized appointment reminders and automated patients recalls, to streamlining intra-office practice communication and digitizing paper-based forms, YAPI's product suite enables patients and dentists to remotely access important practice & patient information, positioning dental offices to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

As further proof of its industry leadership, YAPI has been named a winner of the 2020 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award. Presented by Cellerant Consulting Group, an incubator and accelerator for dental companies, the award is selected by a panel of prominent technology leaders across dentistry with a mission to create awareness around innovators driving the discussion as to how practices will operate now and in the future with potentially practice-changing technologies.

"This year has proven just how critical paperless software is to keeping operations running as smoothly as possible at dental practices across the country so that we can all focus on what matters most—our patients," said Dr. Gina Dorfman, Co-Founder and CEO. "This recognition from Cellerant and investment from M33 Growth validates our vision for YAPI, and we're eager to bring that vision to life by accelerating the growth of the business, building out and investing in the YAPI team, and working closely with seasoned advisors at M33 Growth."

Founded in 2009, YAPI began as a small custom-designed software solution to address the pain points Dr. Dorfman was seeing in her own dental office. In 2011, YAPI entered the market for dental offices and began transforming the way thousands practice dentistry.

"Founders who are experts in their space and have identified opportunities to better improve workflows in their own industry bring to market a unique perspective that directly benefits their customers," said Gabe Ling, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. "The team at YAPI understands the pain points of today's dental practices, and we see tremendous opportunity in addressing these market challenges—especially in today's environment. As a partner, M33 Growth seeks to help YAPI expand its market reach through investments in customer success, sales & marketing, and R&D teams." To learn more about YAPI, visit www.yapiapp.com.

About YAPI

YAPI is an automation and productivity software, built to enhance the business side of dentistry. Born in a dental office in 2010, YAPI is the longest-standing provider of electronic patient forms and has evolved into an all-in-one solution for the modern dentist. All products integrate seamlessly with the most common dental practice management software and range from online and iPad dental forms, automated patient communication, remote access, reputation management, intra-office chat, and more. With YAPI, dentists can take care of their patients, and automate the rest.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at m33growth.com

