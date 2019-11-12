Yappa World Inc. Announces Comment Tool Integrations with American Media, LLC Brands Star and Life & Style

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yappa World Inc. is proud to announce that American Media, LLC, the leading publisher of celebrity and entertainment journalism in the United States, has installed the Yappa tool onto two of their celebrity news websites, Star Magazine Online and Life & Style Online.

Yappa is the first tool to revolutionize comments on websites by allowing users to leave "yaps," expressive audio and video comments, instead of boring text comments. Since users are required to use their own voice and image, Yappa also helps publishers clean up the hate spam often left on comments by trolls who hide behind fake avatars and text.

"We are always looking for ways to further enhance the experience for our passionate readership," said Dylan Howard, SVP, Corporate Development at American Media, Inc. "The addition of Yappa's tool will help eliminate anonymous hate speech and trolls, making it safer, and a more engaging and enjoyable experience, for our readers to leave comments."

Yappa automatically transcribes yaps through its patented technology and can deliver key analytics to publishers. Users can also be flagged for alleged profanity, pornography, bullying and hate speech by admins and other users.

"As the problem with anonymous hate speech continues to grow online, we could not be more excited to partner with American Media, an enormous powerhouse in entertainment publishing, to offer a solution that brings fun and humanistic engagement to their avid and loyal readership," said Jennifer Dyer, CEO, Yappa World Inc. "It's a giant step in the direction of a safer and more civilized internet."

About Yappa World Inc.

Based in Marina Del Rey, California, Yappa's mission is to create more humanistic and elevated online engagement by harnessing the power of people's voice and image, while deterring spam and trolls.

About American Media, LLC

American Media, LLC owns and operates the leading print and digital celebrity and active lifestyle media brands in the United States. American Media's titles include Us Weekly, Star, OK!, In Touch, Life & Style, Closer, Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Powder, Snowboarder, Surfer, Bike, Mr. Olympia Contest, National Enquirer and other celebrity and teen titles. American Media also manages nineteen different digital sites including Usmagazine.com, OKmagazine.com, RadarOnline.com, Intouchweekly.com, Lifeandstylemag.com, Closerweekly.com, MensJournal.com, MuscleandFitness.com, Powder.com, Surfer.com and other digital and social properties. American Media's magazines have a combined total circulation of 5.7+ million and reach approximately 53.1 million men and women each month. American Media's digital properties reach approximately 65 million unique visitors monthly.

