Yappa World Inc. Has Been Granted Their Patent

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yappa World Inc. announced today the issuance to it by the US Patent Office of a patent that covers the use of audio and video comments on websites. Yaps are currently trailblazing comment sections online, and publishers are seeing an average 55% increase in engagement after installing the Yappa widget.

The patent for invention number 10,523,615 is for a method that allows registered users of a publisher's website to upload audio and video content on a thread of the publisher's website and wherein the uploaded content is transcribed, by a backend client comment management program for later retrieval by any user having access to the publisher's website.

"Technology is evolving at a rapid speed and, as a result, online engagement has become increasingly impersonal," said Jennifer Dyer, CEO of Yappa World, Inc. "Yappa has been an idea in the making since 2014 and we could not be prouder to receive our patent. We are incredibly grateful to be at the forefront of humanizing conversations online."

The patent covers the technology in Yappa's widget and proprietary backend system. The backend client management system transcribes the uploaded audio or video content into text which can then be used to tag yaps via keywords, topics, categories, or trends. Users can also be flagged for alleged profanity, pornography, bullying and hate speech by admins and other users. Yappa is changing the way we connect, one conversation at a time.

The patent comes just months after Yappa announced several publishers that have installed the tool, such as: American Media Inc., X-17 Online, Perez Hilton, The Wrap and many more. Yappa currently lives on over 300 websites and has 1.4M active users.

Based in Marina Del Rey, California, Yappa's mission is to create more humanistic and elevated online engagement by harnessing the power of people's voice and image while deterring spam and trolls.

