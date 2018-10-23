Yapstone Welcomes Gap's Former CISO, Richard Noguera, to Its Executive Team

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yapstone, a leading online marketplace payments provider, introduces its new Chief Information Security Officer, Richard Noguera.

Noguera is the former Chief Information Security Officer for Gap Inc., where he established industry leading detect-and-response capabilities for any attacks or threats targeting its customers, employees, and partners. This was achieved across a global footprint spanning 3,000+ stores, in 17+ countries, 140,000 employees, and millions of customers, daily. Noguera was also accountable for securing transactions across all Gap web and mobile properties, including Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, with online customer volumes peaking at several thousands per second and transaction volumes of tens of thousands per minute.

In his new role, Noguera will drive all information security initiatives, including application security, incident response, threat and vulnerability management, and security architecture for Yapstone's world-class risk and security program, reporting directly to Chief Technology Officer, Sanjay Saraf.

"At Yapstone, security is fundamental to what we do every day," says Noguera. "What excites me is that Yapstone is enabling truly frictionless payments, using leading-edge security technologies to do so."

Yapstone delivers end-to-end payment solutions to marketplace platforms, including auto-onboarding, proprietary risk management services, a broad range of payment methods, global pay-outs to merchants, split payments functionality, world-class security, compliance and integrated customer support.

"Security is an intrinsic part of our global payments platform and is embedded in every part of our micro-services based architecture," says Sanjay Saraf, Chief Technology Officer at Yapstone. "I am excited to have Rich join our Product Engineering team, lead our security technology group and continue to make security a key element in our end-to-end development process and culture across the company."

For more information, visit Yapstone.com.

About Yapstone

Yapstone is a provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces, software, and large vertical markets, powering electronic payments for sharing economy platforms, such as HomeAway® and VRBO®, software companies, such as Kigo®, and thousands of apartment and vacation rental companies, homeowners' associations, self-storage companies, and many other markets.

Yapstone processes over $20B in payment volume annually and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eleven consecutive years, as well as San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Company to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources.

The company has raised over $120 million from investors including Premji Invest, Accel Partners, Meritech Capital and MasterCard. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Yapstone has additional offices in Santa Monica, California and Ireland.

