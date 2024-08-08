YAR Music Festival 2024: The First Asian Music Festival in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lone Star State is on the cusp of a musical revolution. This November 2nd and 3rd, the #YAR Music Festival will make history as the first outdoor Asian music festival in Texas.

YAR Music Festival 2024

#YAR (Young Asians Represent) is a music project conceptualized and produced by 1214 Entertainment (www.1214-ent.com); it is about representing the new era of independent Asian artists, where diverse stories and music genres merge to create a live experience beyond cultural boundaries. The headliners for the music festival will include international and national artists, all united in celebrating the diverse sounds and unforgettable experiences. In addition, this festival offers stage opportunities for local independent artists to shine, share their unique voices, and connect with a broader audience. It's about discovering new and supporting emerging talent, ensuring that the uniqueness of Asian independent artists can be sounded.

Hosted at the iconic Round Rock Amp, the festival is a collaborative effort, bringing together ATX production companies, non-profit organizations, and local businesses. These partnerships are key to creating an unforgettable experience for festival-goers, blending music, culture, and community seamlessly. Experience the rich diversity of Asian music and culture. From the performances to the night market, every aspect of the festival is designed to immerse you in the vibrant world of Asian artistry.

Night Market Presented

Beyond the music, the festival will feature a vibrant night market. Here, you can indulge in a variety of Asian-inspired food, crafts, and more. This market is intended to support local AAPI businesses and enrich the festival experience with cultural authenticity.

Meet the Artists

Headliner :

Agnez Mo, the most-awarded Indonesian artist, is renowned for her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence. With over 100 international honors, including the Top Social Artist from the 2020 Billboard Indonesia Music Awards and the Social Star Award from the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Tier 2 :

*Artist names ABC by tier

Justin Park, a Korean American R&B and Pop artist in Los Angeles, captivates audiences with soulful performances. His unique sound and talent have earned international acclaim and recognition from BTS, Pink Sweats, and Monsta X. His appearance on 'Show Me the Money' has solidified his global presence.

KIRE, from Taipei, Taiwan, is skilled in music production, fashion styling, and humor. Active on social media, he shares creative content that attracts many fans. His unique charm and talent are swiftly making a mark in the music industry.

North Star Boys (NSB), a pop band and Asian-American content group, are also set to perform. NSB has captivated millions with their energetic performances and strong social media presence, inspiring younger minorities and dreamers alike. Their CYDIA album just released on May 31st this year and completed a 25-city US tour.

REI AMI, is the high-octane alt-pop phenom known for viral hits since accumulating hundreds of millions of streams, 'DICTATOR', 'SNOWCONE', 'FREAK' (with Sub Urban), and more. Hailed as "Hello Kitty with a knife", REI AMI's recent performances include her tour with Tinashe and festivals such as 88 RISING's 'HEAD IN THE CLOUDS', Pharrell's 'SOMETHING IN THE WATER', BubblePop & more.

SUNKIS, a Chinese American pop/RnB singer whose bilingual songs in English and Mandarin have garnered significant attention. Finding success with his breakout single, "Trust Me," which amassed 500+ million streams, he has taken the internet by storm with his official remix of J Tajor's hit, "Like I Do," and follow-up viral single "Top Tier".

Tiffany Day, a Chinese-American independent music artist made waves in the industry since her viral beginnings. With a propensity for curating bedroom pop songs and cover versions of Top 40 music, she gained a considerable amount of fanfare on YouTube.

More local artists to be announced!

About 1214 Entertainment

1214 Entertainment is dedicated to celebrating original music and providing a platform for independent artists to showcase their talent. The #YAR initiative embodies the new era of independent Asian music in the U.S., pushing creative boundaries and celebrating cultural diversity.

About the Venue: Round Rock Amp

Since its grand opening in April 2022, the Round Rock Amp has become a staple in the Central Texas music scene. It has hosted an electrifying lineup of national and international acts, from country sensations to big names like Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane. This venue's reputation for top-tier performances makes it the perfect stage for the YAR Music Festival.

Join Us

Don't miss out on this unique cultural and musical event. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fan of Asian culture, or simply looking for an unforgettable weekend, the YAR Music Festival has something for everyone. This November 2 to 3, mark your calendars and prepare to be part of a historic celebration. This is more than just a festival. It's a celebration of music, culture, and community. Get ready for a live experience at the YAR Music Festival 2024 (www.yarfest.com).

