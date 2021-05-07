Yara Announces the Commercial Launch of Agoro Carbon Alliance, enabling the decarbonization of the North American food system

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yara, a leading crop nutrition solutions provider, today announced the commercial launch of Agoro Carbon Alliance, a global business created for farmers to earn additional revenue through positive climate action. By adopting climate-positive practices, farmers can produce Farm Carbon Credits or climate-smart certified crops while helping to decarbonize food supply chains. Agoro Carbon puts farmers at the center of the solution by incentivizing and enabling them to change practices and connecting them to the growing number of businesses looking for ways to achieve their climate pledges.

Agoro Carbon will support farmers with the agronomical expertise to successfully sequester carbon in the soil and reduce emissions from the field. This will, in turn, generate high-quality, third-party certified carbon credits and increase farmers' income. Farmers who join Agoro Carbon can therefore generate an additional sustainability income from carbon cropping while maintaining or increasing crop yields. Farmers can make the transition to the climate-positive practices that best fit their operation and can choose the amount of acreage to enroll in the program.

"We could not have a better way to celebrate our 75th anniversary in North America," said Geraldo Mattioli, SVP North America. "The launch of Agoro Carbon Alliance illustrates our continued support for the Agricultural industry in this market, and our commitment to being a partner to the farmers and the network around them in the pursuit of sustainability and prosperity."

Agoro Carbon Alliance has registered farmers across Iowa, Nebraska, and Washington to participate in the first Agoro Carbon projects which will deliver Farm Based Carbon Credits in 2021. Anastasia Pavlovic, Managing Director, Agoro Carbon Alliance US, says, "This is an amazing opportunity to support growers across the US as stewards of their land to build resilient farms for future generations. We know these changes aren't easy for our growers and we are excited to bring additional income, practical support and help them mitigate risk as partners every step of the way," Pavlovic continues. "We have launched our first projects to an enthusiastic response from farmers, farmer groups, and retailers and we are looking forward to bringing this opportunity to more farmers in the coming months." Farmer enrollment for the 2022 growing season will begin this June.

Knowing that tackling climate change will require a collective effort from partners across industries, Yara invites farmers, retailers and distributors, cooperatives, technology providers, lenders, insurers and the food industry to join the Agoro Carbon Alliance. Yara will host a virtual introduction event on June 8 to formally unveil details of Agoro Carbon, with additional information on how to get involved. Those interested can learn more by registering for the event at www.yara.com/agoro/ .

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

About Agoro Carbon Alliance

Agoro Carbon Alliance is creating a new solution to our carbon challenge that's grounded in the soil. Our partners are committed to decarbonizing farming by helping transform practices on every farm on the planet, generating reliable Farm Carbon Credits and certified climate-smart crops.

Guided by transparency, security and collaboration, we create incentive for farmers, buyers, and consumers to choose change from the ground up. Agoro leverages Yara's deep agronomic knowledge and credibility to make it possible for every farm to transition to climate-positive farming practices, restoring carbon to the world's soils, and reversing the effects of climate change.

