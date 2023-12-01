Yarbo at COP28: Paving the Way for Eco-Friendly Yard Maintenance on the Global Stage

News provided by

Yarbo

01 Dec, 2023, 06:38 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the grand opening of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai, Yarbo stood out with its commitment to combatting climate change and advancing sustainable development globally. In the China Pavilion at COP28, Yarbo's innovative approach to green technology was in the spotlight.

COP28 is a critical international forum, uniting government officials, scientists, environmental experts, and business leaders to review and act on global climate change. This conference is particularly significant as it marks the first comprehensive review since the Paris Agreement's implementation, setting a precedent for future global climate action.

Yarbo showcased its dedication to sustainability and environmental protection at this global event. With a focus on technological innovation, Yarbo's multi-functional smart yard robot exemplifies the synergy of innovative design and eco-friendly principles. By using electricity instead of traditional fuels, Yarbo significantly reduces the environmental impact of yard maintenance and contributes to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

At COP28, Yarbo extended beyond product display to influencing global climate policy and promoting international cooperation. The company engaged in meaningful dialogues with world leaders and experts, exploring how technology and collaboration can address climate challenges.

During the China Pavilion's opening, Erik Solheim, former Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, visited Yarbo's exhibit. He had an insightful exchange with Yarbo's team, acknowledging the need for cleaner solutions like Yarbo in regions challenged by heavy snowfall, such as Northeast China and North America.

On December 3 at 11 a.m. Dubai time, Yarbo will present in the UN press room, discussing "Yarbo's Role in Carbon Reduction and Care" to a global audience.

Discover more about Yarbo's sustainable solutions at https://www.yarbo.com/sustainability.

Media Contact: Candicee Liu, [email protected]

SOURCE Yarbo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.