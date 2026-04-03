Yarbo Introduces Open Platform Strategy, Opening Its Robotics System to Developers and Smart Home Ecosystems

Announced alongside M Series Smart Assist Module launch on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo, a company focused on intelligent yard robotics, today announced the Yarbo Open Platform, a long-term initiative currently under development and planned for release in early 2027. Designed to expand Yarbo's modular yard robot system across both software and hardware, the platform is intended to support deeper customization, broader smart home connectivity, and new forms of user and developer-driven functionality over time. The announcement coincides with the launch of the Smart Assist Module (SAM) for the M Series on Kickstarter.

Yarbo Open Platform: CoreBridge Concept Diagram Yarbo M Series Smart Assist Module

The Open Platform is not available today. Instead, it reflects Yarbo's roadmap for how its ecosystem may evolve over time, including a three-layer software architecture built around an Open API, SDK, and no-code Automation Editor, as well as a hardware expansion framework designed to support future user-built and developer-built modules.

A Structured Approach to Software Integration and Automation

The Yarbo Open Platform is structured to accommodate different levels of technical expertise, from everyday users to experienced developers. It is designed to provide multiple entry points into the Yarbo ecosystem, enabling both software-driven automation and hardware-level expansion.

On the software side, the platform consists of three layers:

Yarbo Open API — intended to enable connectivity between Yarbo devices and external platforms, allowing them to participate in broader home automation scenarios.

— intended to enable connectivity between Yarbo devices and external platforms, allowing them to participate in broader home automation scenarios. Yarbo SDK — a set of development tools, including code libraries and documentation, designed for developers building custom features or integrations.

— a set of development tools, including code libraries and documentation, designed for developers building custom features or integrations. Yarbo Automation Editor — a visual, drag-and-drop interface within the Yarbo app that allows users to create automation workflows without writing code.

Together, these components are intended to make automation accessible to a wide range of users, while also supporting more advanced development use cases.

The platform is also designed to support compatibility with widely used smart home ecosystems, including Home Assistant, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, enabling users to incorporate Yarbo into existing connected home setups.

Extending Capability Through Hardware

In addition to software capabilities, the Open Platform introduces a hardware expansion approach designed to extend Yarbo's functionality beyond its existing modules.

At the center of this is CoreBridge, a standardized hardware interface currently in development that is intended to provide access to Yarbo's mechanical mounting points, power system, and data connections. It is designed to support third-party development and user-built extensions, allowing new types of functionality beyond pre-defined modules.

One example of this extensibility is an electromagnet-based module, which can be attached via CoreBridge to enable Yarbo to latch onto and move objects such as garbage bins. In a potential use scenario, this could enable automated movement of a bin to the curb on collection day and its return afterward.

This combination of software and hardware openness reflects an effort to expand the role of outdoor robotics beyond fixed-function devices.

Smart Assist Module Launch on Kickstarter

Alongside the Open Platform announcement, Yarbo is launching the Smart Assist Module (SAM) for the M Series on Kickstarter.

The module introduces two primary features designed to expand how users interact with their yard robot in everyday use:

Follow Me Mode — enabling Yarbo to move alongside the user while carrying tools or materials, reducing the need for manual transport during yard work.

— enabling Yarbo to move alongside the user while carrying tools or materials, reducing the need for manual transport during yard work. Patrol Mode — allowing Yarbo to move along customizable routes around the property, with features such as remote live view, app-based alerts, and optional audio notifications via its built-in speaker, providing an added layer of awareness and convenience for users managing outdoor spaces.

The Smart Assist Module is positioned as part of Yarbo's broader effort to extend the practical use cases of its modular system.

Looking Ahead

The Yarbo Open Platform is planned for release in early 2027 and is being developed to support both the Y Series and M Series. By introducing a framework that combines software integration, developer tools, and hardware extensibility, Yarbo aims to enable a broader range of applications while allowing users to define how the system evolves over time.

Further details will be shared as development progresses.

About Yarbo

Yarbo is defining a new category of outdoor robotics with its Modular Yard Robot. Known for its automated snow blower robots, Yarbo introduced a modular system designed for year-round use. Powered by a single intelligent core unit, the system supports interchangeable modules for mowing, leaf blowing, snow clearing, and more—creating a more efficient approach to outdoor maintenance for homeowners.

SOURCE Yarbo