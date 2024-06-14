Yarbo launches innovative modular yard robot in European market and will celebrate premiere at spoga+gafa in Germany this June

COLOGNE, Germany, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From clearing snow, mowing the lawn or blowing leaves - Yarbo makes year-round yard and garden maintenance child's play

Yarbo is the most innovative and versatile yard robot on the market. It can be used as a lawn mower, snow blower, leaf blower, security robot, garden assistant and more. The numerous modules enable it to fulfill 20+ different functions, meaning Yarbo can take care of almost the entire property autonomously.

The core module, Yarbo Core, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology developed and patented by Yarbo. It's equipped with RTK GPS navigation, cameras and ODOM, to guarantee precise movement without a perimeter wire. The lithium-ion battery-powered Yarbo Core uses HaLow WiFi technology. It can also be tele-operated from anywhere via Yarbo app, making yard maintenance simple and effective.

Numerous modules, endless application possibilities

To expand the Yarbo Core with additional functionality, it has a modular front and back where two modules can connect. Available modules include lawn mower, snow plow and blower, spreader and liquid distributor. The lawn mower is capable of maintaining lawns up to 25,000 square meters and can mow up to 8,000 square meters daily. Cutting heights between 3-10 cm can be set. Edgers and trimmers can be attached, closing the last gap in autonomous lawn mowing.

The snow blower can handle up to 30 cm of snow and features a metal chute for increased durability and binocular cameras for greater accuracy and depth perception.

"In the future, different types of yard robots for different use cases will be common. With Yarbo, one robot can perform over 20 different tasks with minimal human interaction and requires one modular platform. This greatly reduces our users' overall cost and learng curve with yard maintenance. With our five-year module compatibility guarantee, customers can rest assured that they are investing in a modular yard assistant that will continue to receive new features over the years," explains Yarbo co-founder Kenneth Kohlmann.

Experience Yarbo live at spoga+gafa in Cologne

From June 16-18, experts will meet at spoga+gafa - the world's largest garden and BBQ trade fair, bringing companies together from across the globe. This year, in Cologne, Germany, Yarbo will be taking part for the first time and celebrating its European premiere in the cathedral metropolis!

Contact

Candicee Liu

[email protected]

Yarbo

SOURCE Yarbo