Yarbo Modular Yard Robot Announces Attendance at 2024 Equip Exposition

From snow blowing the driveway, mowing the lawn, to blowing leaves, Yarbo demonstrates its fully autonomous yard maintenance technology at this year's Equip Exposition.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo, the world's first modular intelligent yard robot, announced today that it will be in attendance at this year's Equip Exposition ("Equip Expo") to demonstrate the latest advancements in automated outdoor power equipment.

Hosted from October 15-18 in Louisville, Kentucky, Equip Expo is recognized as the largest and most influential trade show for bringing the international landscape, outdoor living and outdoor power equipment industry's latest and most innovative products to the forefront. Launched by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), this annual exhibition provides a platform for outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors, manufacturers, and more to network, explore innovation in their marketplace and ultimately grow their businesses.

"We really believe in what we are doing at Yarbo and could not be more eager to return to the Equip Expo this year with our new and improved industry-defining technology," said Kenneth Kohlmann, co-founder and VP of Yarbo. "We continuously work to innovate and refine our both our software and hardware, evident in our latest 2024 models. Equip Expo is an excellent opportunity to further establish our presence in the market and demonstrate the ground breaking solutions Yarbo provides."

Yarbo is the most innovative modular yard robot on the market. Its versatility allows it to be a lawn mower, snow blower, leaf blower, safety patrol robot, yard assistant, and more with its various modules that can meet different yard care demands throughout the year. Yarbo's main body, Yarbo Core, along with its interchangeable modules and accessories, are all powered by a single lithium-ion battery, which minimizes environmental impact. It leverages its patented PPVS fusion navigation technology for precise navigation capabilities. Using Yarbo's highly intuitive app, consumers can seamlessly manage their yard maintenance from anywhere in the world.

Yarbo will be showcasing the 2024 models of its Core system, lawn mower, snow blower, and leaf blower modules which feature improvements including increased versatility and functionality of the Yarbo Core with front and back modularity.

Yarbo Exhibitor Details:

Exhibit facility – 42220 (indoors)

Press Conference – Wednesday, October 16 from 1:30-1:50 p.m. (outdoors) Outdoor demo area – 6243D

from (outdoors)

Photos and videos of Yarbo available here.

For more information on Yarbo, please visit www.yarbo.com.

About Yarbo

Yarbo is the world's first multi-purpose yard robot, designed to meet over 20 kinds of yard care demands such as snow blowing, lawn mowing, leaf blowing, and more. The fully autonomous robot's core features include all-season yard maintenance, a modular design, data connectivity capabilities, wireless charging, smart route planning, app control, remote control, and next-generation smart obstacle avoidance with patented precise positioning and navigation technology. This together provides yard enthusiasts with versatile and easy-to-use options for a stress-free, hands-free yard care experience. Established in 2015, Yarbo's mission is to create value and make a difference in people's lives through being the world's leading intelligent outdoor equipment provider.

