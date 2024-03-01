Yarbo Wins Multiple Awards in iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

BERLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarbo is the proud recipient of three awards in this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning products, 3-in-1 Intelligent Yard Care Robot and Yarbo Intelligent Snow Blower received the award in the "Product" discipline, while the Yarbo app were honored in the "User Interface (UI)" discipline.

The iF DESIGN AWARD, now in its 70th year, is one of the most important design prizes in the world and has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers and the design community.

This year's screening process was highly competitive, with the award receiving almost 11,000 entries from 72 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality. Following a rigorous online preselection process, Yarbo's products emerged as top contenders among the final 50% of entries, securing their place in the prestigious final round of judging. Among all the high-quality entries across the globe, Yarbo's robot and app products eventually won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world for their innovative concept and unique design.

The recognition of Yarbo's products by the iF Final Jury underscores the company's status as a pioneer in the industry. Yarbo transforms traditional yard maintenance by addressing tasks that are typically labor-intensive, time-consuming, and potentially dangerous. By automating yard work and reducing reliance on manual labor, providing fast and reliable solutions for snow removal and lawn mowing, Yarbo improves users' quality of life, particularly benefiting those with disabilities or of an advanced age. Moreover, Yarbo presents a cost-effective solution by offering a universal body (Yarbo Core) featuring interchangeable modules, replacing expensive lawn care and snow removal services. All of these contribute to redefining residential outdoor experiences and leading to a superior yard maintenance experience.

About Yarbo

Yarbo is a pioneering technology company at the forefront of smart yard maintenance solutions. With a strong focus on independent R&D technology, Yarbo is dedicated to providing smart yard robots offering a diverse range of multi-functional services.

Currently, Yarbo's product lineup encompasses Snow Blower S1, Lawn Mower M1, and Blower B1. The newly introduced modules ranging from Vision IQ to S1 Plus and M1 Pro, as well as the add-ons, the Granular Spreader and Liquid Spreader, further simplify yard care tasks. Yarbo's commitment to innovation extends to a wider range of yard maintenance solutions, encompassing irrigation, debris and leaf vacuuming, plowing, trimming, security patrol, and more. Discover more about Yarbo's innovations at https://www.yarbo.com/.

