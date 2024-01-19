Yard Alliance Announces Partnerships With Two Additional Companies

News provided by

Yard Alliance

19 Jan, 2024, 14:03 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard Alliance announces the recapitalization of Per-Fect-A-Lawn in Norcross, GA and the acquisition of Palmetto Landscapes in Charleston, SC. The two companies are the second and third additions to Yard Alliance and serve to expand the platform to Atlanta, GA and accelerate the growth of its existing business (YardWorks) in Charleston, SC.

Per-Fect-A-Lawn was founded in 1986 and serves residential clients in north metro Atlanta with lawn maintenance, turf care, irrigation, design, and installation services. Per-Fect-A-Lawn Founder and President, Jimmy Crouch, said, "Partnering with Yard Alliance was a way for me to help my business transition for the future and to leverage my experience building Per-Fect-A-Lawn as other businesses at Yard Alliance try to scale in similar ways." Jimmy continues to lead Per-Fect-A-Lawn operations with his son.

Palmetto Landscapes was acquired by YardWorks to increase scale and density within the markets it is currently serving. Bill Agey, YardWorks General Manager, said, "It was a great opportunity for us to be able to help the owner of Palmetto to transition out of his business and for us to continue taking care of their former clients and employees."

Yard Alliance has acquired 3 businesses since its founding in Q4 2022. Yard Alliance CEO Walker Hobson said, "I'm incredibly proud of the work that our business operations team has done to integrate Per-Fect-A-Lawn, our Account Managers in Charleston as they transitioned our Palmetto Landscapes clients and employees, and to continue working on growth with Bill Agey and the Crouch's." Yard Alliance continues to look for new partnerships in its existing markets and across the broader Southeast.

About Per-Fect-A-Lawn

Founded in 1986, Per-Fect-A-Lawn is a residential landscape maintenance and enhancements provider serving the Northern Atlanta area. For more information, please visit www.perfectalawn.com

About YardWorks

YardWorks is a full-service landscape design, build, irrigation, lawn maintenance, and lighting services company serving the Charleston, SC.  For more information, please visit www.scyardworks.com.

About Yard Alliance

Yard Alliance works with the best residential landscape service businesses in the Southeast. We specialize in helping the leaders of our companies build market-leading design, installation, and maintenance residential landscape businesses. Our focus is on empowering great people and brands through process and technology implementation. For more information, please visit www.yardalliance.com.

About WSC I Heritage

WSC | Heritage ("Heritage") is a Charlotte-based private investment firm that partners with family, individual, and entrepreneur-owned, lower middle-market businesses. Heritage focuses on majority recapitalizations in US-based businesses that generate between $5 million and $15 million of EBITDA across four industry sectors: Business Services, Industrial Growth, Home Services, and Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.wscheritage.com.

Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Yard Alliance

