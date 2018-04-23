Yard Force 120vRX Products Family Now at National Hardware Show

Yard Force® brings "Passion" and "Creation" as its brand culture and will launch its fresh new products including the YF120vRX lithium-ion battery powered chain saw, hedge trimmer and brush cutter. "With 120V lithium-ion battery and 300Wh output power, Yard Force the 120v chain saw will produce 16 m/s chain speed and cut for 30 minutes continuously - equivalent to a 42cc 2-stroke gasoline engine in performance, but no vibration and no pollution," said John Plocic, the President of MEROTEC North America, "the same performance is achieved with the 120v hedge trimmer and brush cutter, all have the same or even better performance as gasoline powered tools. And the battery could fit in other products in the YF120vRX family, including lawn mowers, leaf blowers or grass line trimmers."

It is well-known that poor air quality is one of the biggest environmental risks to public health and taking steps to replace gasoline powered products with battery or electric ones will help to bring clean air back to the public. Over 5% of air pollution over the continental US is generated by gas-powered mowers. "That's the main reason Yard Force is urging the development of 120v battery products, to accelerate the progress for people to replace their old, vibrating gasoline lawn mower with our new YF120vRX lithium-ion battery mowers", John soon added, "in the YF120vRX product family, we have developed the technology for battery driven products that have the same or even better performance and run-time as gasoline equivalents. Compared to other battery products, the Yard Force 120v battery produces the power needed for higher torque which is the perfect platform for future products to be launched including pressure washers, garden tillers, and grass dethatchers. In the very near future the Yard Force YF120vRX product family will be the one-and-only solution to cover all outdoor products in people's homes to create and maintain a beautiful yard, home and gardens; all they need to do is to own ONE YF120vRX battery pack."

About SUMEC

Founded in 1997 in Nanjing, China, SUMEC is a manufacturer of innovative indoor and outdoor power tools and equipment in battery, electric and gas power platforms for the global market. Headquartered in China with divisions for R&D and marketing in North America, UK, Europe and Australia, SUMEC is emerging as the market leader for performance, innovation and quality in power garden products with its YARD FORCE® brand offering a full range of outdoor power equipment including pressure washers and lawn care products. For more information, visit www.YardForceUSA.com or www.merotecusa.com or www.sumecpower.com

