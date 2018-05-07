Yardi a Sponsor, Exhibitor and Presenter at 2018 Argentum Conference

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Leading experts will speak about workforce development, gerontology, resident programming, branding, building design, technology and artificial intelligence. New to the event this year are dedicated peer-to-peer discussion sessions facilitated by thought leaders in the industry.

On Monday, May 14, Yardi is sponsoring the Argentum Leadership Luncheon. Attendees can visit Yardi at Booth 401 to learn more about its single connected solution for senior living management.

In a conference session on Wednesday, May 16, Michael Remorenko, director of sales operations at Yardi, will speak on data security as it applies to the senior living space. This session will provide insight on the evolution of data breaches and future data security threats for the industry and recommendations on how to address network vulnerabilities and establish robust data security protocols. Attendees will receive the Yardi Senior Living Data Security white paper.

For more details on Michael's session, visit the complete conference agenda and look for the Senior Living Data Security session at 7:45 a.m. on May 16.

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national trade association serving companies that own, operate and support professionally managed senior living communities in the United States. For more information, visit argentum.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information about how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

