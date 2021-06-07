Yardi Affordable Housing Clients Make NAHMA Top 100

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) has published the 2021 Affordable 100 list. The list ranks affordable housing providers by total number of managed units that have subsidies such as HUD Project-based Assistance, Section 42 LIHTC, HOME, USDA Section 515 or bonds.

Many Yardi® affordable housing clients are represented on the list. This year's number one ranked management company is FPI Management. Based in Folsom, Calif., FPI manages more than 50,000 subsidized units and nearly 130,000 total units with Yardi property management, accounting and affordable housing compliance software.

Other top-ranked organizations on the NAHMA Affordable 100 that use Yardi software include Related Companies, Envolve Communities, Dominium and Mercy Housing Management Group. In total, there are nearly 145,000 affordable housing units and 100,000 market rate units managed by Yardi clients in the NAHMA top 15.

"It's an honor to play a supporting role in the work done by many organizations on the NAHMA Affordable 100, and Yardi congratulates our clients on this achievement. We continue to work to ensure our products reduce the costs and complexities of compliance and make managing and investing in affordable housing better for communities nationwide," said Chris Voss, vice president of affordable housing for Yardi.

